NEW HAMPSHIRE REPUBLICAN party leaders regaled a group of about 20 Trump campaign volunteers with tales of the abbreviated, scaled-down Republican National Convention.
Just over 300 party leaders and delegates from around the country gathered in Charlotte, N.C., earlier this week for meetings and caucuses that aren’t shown on TV. The Democratic National Convention last week held similar meetings on Zoom — which meant ordinary people who were not delegates or elected officials could sit in on the meetings, state Democratic party chair Ray Buckley pointed out.
Delegates to both conventions agreed there’s no replacing the feeling of an in-person convention.
“The most exciting thing that was going on was meeting our counterparts from across the country,” said state Republican party chair Steve Stepanek.
“It was a wonderful experience to be with the 300-plus other people there,” said Pamela Tucker, vice chair of the New Hampshire Republican party. “The energy was electric. It might as well have been 10,000 people in that room.”
Stepanek said the convention attendees tried to be as loud as they were in 2016.
“We did well,” Tucker said. “We cheered loud.”
Stepanek mocked the intimate style of the main speeches at the Democratic National Convention, and said he thought the way the Republican National Convention has been produced — with most speakers at podiums, projecting into an imaginary audience — felt more “convention-esque” than the Democrats’ convention.
Candidate defends rival
A Congressional candidate is calling foul on the rules for a televised debate — on behalf of a rival.
Eli Clemmer, the Berlin school librarian running against Steve Negron and Lynne Blankenbeker in the Republican primary to challenge Rep. Annie Kuster for the Second Congressional District, was not invited to a Sept. 2 televised debate, Negron’s campaign said, but he should have been.
“We stand with Eli Clemmer and his campaign,” read a statement from the Negron campaign. “Any candidate who has put in the time and effort to meet constituents all over the district deserves to be heard on the debate stage. As Republicans, we believe in the right to free speech, and Eli Clemmer deserves to express his voice and that of his supporters, as should any others who are in the race.”
According to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission, Clemmer’s campaign has just under $122 cash on hand to run a primary campaign. As of June 30, Negron’s campaign had more than $287,000 and Blankenbeker had just over $100,000.
Incumbent Kuster had more than $2.3 million to spend on her re-election campaign.
Shaheen points to PAC ties
A fundraising email last week from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen‘s reelection campaign is working to tie one of her Republican opponents’ backers to former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, accused in 2017 of sexual misconduct and harassment.
Don Bolduc is one of five candidates endorsed by the Senate Conservatives Fund, a political action committee. The PAC endorsed Bolduc more than a year ago and as of June 30 had spent more than $350,000 to boost Bolduc’s campaign in New Hampshire.
In a fundraising email last week, Shaheen’s campaign noted that in 2017, the fund supported Moore’s campaign in Alabama.
Senators back ex-VA doc
State Sens. Ruth Ward, Harold French and John Regan have endorsed Stewart Levenson for executive council. Levenson ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2018. Levenson is a former VA doctor running in the Republican primary for the liberal Second District seat now held by Andru Volinsky, a Democrat running for governor.
“He has shown himself to be a man of courage when he was the whistleblower to VA hospital mispractices,” Reagan said.
Families speak for Biden
The New Hampshire Democratic Party and Joe Biden’s campaign are working to keep the conversation focused on health care and health insurance. The Biden campaign hosted a press call with Rep. Chris Pappas, state Sens. Cindy Rosenwald and Tom Sherman and three New Hampshire women who testified for the Affordable Care Act, sometimes called Obamacare.
One of the women, Michelle O’Leary of Atkinson, said the Affordable Care Act helped her son, Matty, who has a neurodegenerative disease. “That’s what we tell anyone we meet who may be on the fence. We say: ‘Vote for Matty,’” O’Leary said Wednesday. “Because the idea of not having the ACA and losing our health insurance, or having a limit on what the health insurance will cover is the difference between life and death for our son.”