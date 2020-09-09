Republican Senate nominee Corky Messner went into the primary with the money advantage, the backing of Republican elites including the sitting president, and the Republican Party’s vaunted store of voter data.
In the 1st Congressional district, Matt Mowers used the same advantages to win a blowout over his primary opponent, former Dover selectman Matt Mayberry. Mowers finished more than 30 points ahead of Mayberry.
Messner led his primary opponent Don Bolduc by 8 points when Bolduc conceded.
Mike Biundo, senior adviser to Messner’s campaign, said Messner entered the race with the support of around 1% of Republican voters, and considered the campaign successful.
How close the Republican Senate primary was stuck out to Chris Galdieri, associate professor of politics at Saint Anselm College.
“I figured a Trump endorsement would give him a little more oomph,” Galdieri said on Wednesday.
Josh McElveen, senior adviser to Bolduc’s campaign, said the Trump endorsement, Messner’s ability to pay for his own campaign, and the early absentee voting that shortened the campaign season were too much to overcome.
“This is not sour grapes,” McElveen said, “At the end of the day the New Hampshire voters made their choice. We’ll do what we can to support that ticket.”
Bolduc will be at the Republican Party’s Thursday unity breakfast, McElveen said.
Activists from the state Democratic Party plan to be at the breakfast too, with 4-by-8-foot signs with some of the insults Bolduc flung at Messner before the primary election.
Public safety unions
The state’s firefighters’ union is splitting its endorsement ticket, supporting both Rep. Chris Pappas, a Democrat, and Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, for re-election.
In a statement endorsing Pappas, Bill McQuillen, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire said: “Chris’ commitment to public service has always been marked by his strong, pragmatic approach to solving the problems our communities face, and years of delivering for Granite Staters. Chris knows what it takes to build stronger communities and fight for working families.”
Of Sununu, he said in a statement: “He has kept people safe, provided life-saving resources for those on the front lines and is the exact type of leader we need to keep in the Corner Office. Our union of professional fire fighters, paramedics and dispatchers put public safety and a stronger public safety workforce ahead of partisanship, and so does Chris Sununu.”
Both of Manchester’s police unions supported Pappas in 2018, but both endorsed Mowers on Wednesday.
In a joint statement, Joseph Lorenzo, president of the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors and Derek Feather, president of the Manchester Police Patrolman’s Association, said the unions took issue with Pappas’ vote for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, because part of the bill narrows the “qualified immunity” doctrine that prevents individual officers being sued for misconduct in many cases.
Lorenzo and Feather said Mowers has been a vocal advocate for police.
“Mowers has been an outspoken advocate for police officers, calling for more funding to ensure that we have the resources needed to do our job and keep the community safe,” the statement read. “At a time when police officers are asked to do more with less, we need a strong, pro-law enforcement Congressman like Matt Mowers.”
Pappas’ campaign shot back with an endorsement from a lieutenant in the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Brave.
“Chris has always supported our officers and first responders, and he’s backed up his commitment to us with action,” Brave said in a statement. “He authored and passed legislation to help our departments fund critical training efforts, and is the only candidate in this race working to help to bridge the gap between our police departments and the communities they serve.”
College town turnout
More voters in New Hampshire’s college towns voted in Tuesday’s primary than in the fall 2016 primary, noted NextGen New Hampshire’s Dan Bristol, citing unofficial vote tallies from city clerks’ offices. Durham, Hanover and Keene each counted about 1,000 more ballots than they received in 2016, and 274 more people voted in Plymouth.
NextGen New Hampshire is the local chapter of a national group working to turn out younger voters for progressive candidates. Bristol took Tuesday’s turnout as a hopeful sign for that cause.
“To me that seems like a pretty clear sign that young people are voting, young people are engaged, young people are mobilizing in a primary, which is pretty unheard of,” said Bristol.
A fresh take on voting
First-time poll worker Mike Bishop of Nashua worked the Ward 2 polling site in the Gate City.
Bishop decided to volunteer even though he voted absentee himself. The whole process of signing up to vote absentee got him thinking more about the whole voting process. And he’d heard cities and towns were in need of poll workers this year.
He sat through training Zoom calls, and reported for duty Tuesday morning in the gymnasium of the Charlotte Avenue school.
“We were kind of like overwhelmed,” Bishop said Tuesday. “I had no idea there was going to be that much turnout.”
He and the other poll workers rotated through different stations, and said the hardest part was marking the checklist when an undeclared voter took a party’s ballot, and then changed back to undeclared.
“Everybody with experience tells me, ‘Don’t worry, the general election will be worse but it will be worse in a different way,’” he joked. “It’s a different set of problems.”Problems Bishop is looking forward to learning about — he plans to come back as a poll worker in November.