NEW HAMPSHIRE’S Sen. Jeanne Shaheen vocally opposed plans to withdraw from Afghanistan this year. But as it became clear by late spring that the United States would indeed be pulling its military out of Afghanistan, Shaheen has shifted focus to helping the Afghan people who collaborated with the U.S.
Shaheen introduced a bill to modify a special visa program for Afghans who worked with the American military, working with Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).
Shaheen’s office announced Wednesday that the bill’s main provisions would be included in a supplemental security spending bill, which is expected to pass the Senate.
“In light of increasing violence and concerning territorial gains by the Taliban, a top U.S. priority must be ensuring the safety of our Afghan allies who are now vulnerable targets — before it’s too late,” Shaheen said in a statement Wednesday. “Not only do we owe it to our Afghan partners to uphold our promise of safety after they stood beside U.S. troops on the battlefield, but we risk major national security implications if we fail to follow through.”
The bill, the Afghan Allies Protection Act, would add 8,000 visas for Afghan civilians, and would open the program to people who worked with Americans for one year — down from the existing two-year requirement to qualify for a special visa. And if someone who worked with Americans is killed as they wait for a visa, their spouse and children would still be eligible.
The bulk of the supplemental security bill deals with security in Washington, D.C., in response to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Other funding in the bill will reimburse National Guard units that deployed to Washington ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
But the bill will also include $1.1 billion to help get civilians out of Afghanistan, and funds to help the refugee resettlement agencies that will work with the new arrivals.
Hassan slams bonuses
A group of Democratic senators, including Sen. Maggie Hassan, are asking a bankruptcy judge to stop bonuses for bankrupt OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.
The opioid maker’s bankruptcy settlement will go before a judge next month, but Hassan and the other senators raised objections to bonuses for Purdue employees that would be, on average, almost $20,000 more than the highest payments available to grieving families of opioid victims.
The company filed motion in bankruptcy court requesting $34.7 million in employee bonuses. But Hassan and the other senators said they thought it was “contrary to public policy and public health — and a miscarriage of justice” to award bonuses when the bereaved families would be paid less.
The letter pointed out that on average, each of the 500 bonus-eligible employees would receive $67,000 — while Purdue has moved to cap at $48,000 maximum payments to families of those who died from opioid overdoses.
The senators wrote that the $48,000 would be available only in cases where someone who was prescribed OxyContin died as a “direct result.”
“Most families would receive far less,” the letter read.
Meanwhile, the senators wrote, Purdue “has continued to handsomely reward its top executives,” the letter stated, including $8.9 million for the company’s CEO. “In total, top executives at the company have received over $32 million since the company filed for bankruptcy.”
First-in-nation primary
For all the worry in recent years over the fate of the New Hampshire presidential primary, a poll from the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center showed a significant portion of the state just does not care.
Asked if they supported or opposed New Hampshire’s spot as the “first-in-the-nation” presidential primary, 36% of poll respondents said they had a neutral opinion, while 46% at least somewhat supported the primary’s status.
The Survey Center noted support for New Hampshire’s primary is dipping, but opinions split along party lines.
Republicans and independent voters who responded to the poll wanted New Hampshire’s presidential primary to remain the first primary election, while most Democrats either want New Hampshire to give up its first-in-the-nation primary, or reported a neutral opinion.
One argument often advanced for New Hampshire’s spot on the primary calendar is the high rate of participation. But almost two-thirds of the people who responded to the UNH poll said the order of primary contests would have no effect on how likely they would be to vote in 2024. Just 14% said holding on to that “first-in-the-nation” status would make them more likely to vote in the primary.
The poll found New Hampshire voters are thinking about the 2024 contest.
Almost two-thirds of respondents said they were “extremely” interested in the presidential primary, higher than at this early stage of previous primary cycles — though that might have something to do with how Biden and former president Donald Trump are the candidates of choice for just under half of their respective party members in New Hampshire.