TO ENCOURAGE STATES to support sexual assault survivors through the court process, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) introduced a bill this week to tie state efforts to federal funding.
Shaheen said in a statement that she wanted to see more uniformity in states’ approaches to survivors of sexual assault.
“This bipartisan legislation encourages states to apply the same standards across the country and give survivors more resources to move forward,” Grassley said in a statement.
Of particular concern for the senators was the preservation of evidence, especially the forensic examinations conducted after sexual assaults, sometimes called “rape kits.” Shaheen and Grassley said they thought it was important to make sure states were not destroying that evidence prematurely.
The Survivors’ Bill of Rights in the States Act would create a grant through the Violence Against Women Act that state forensic offices could use to properly store forensic exams for longer periods, process more examinations to reduce backlog and provide resources to survivors working to preserve their examinations.
The bill would also reward states that do not charge survivors for the forensic exams, and states that warn survivors if their examinations are about to be destroyed and provide a way for survivors to appeal that destruction.
Water cleanup
On the bipartisan team crafting an infrastructure bill, Shaheen was focused on broadband access. But on Wednesday as she advocated for the bill on the Senate floor, Shaheen paid particular attention to water quality.
Shaheen emphasized the importance of getting rid of lead pipes, and making sure PFAS chemicals do not contaminate drinking water — mentioning specifically the PFAS “forever chemicals” in the water at child care centers around Pease Air Force Base, the Coakley landfill and the Saint Gobain plant in Merrimack.
She acknowledged the infrastructure bill was just a “downpayment” on the $472.6 billion the Environmental Protection Agency has said is needed to fully repair water infrastructure in the United States.
Sen. Maggie Hassan has also been boosting the infrastructure bill, noting in a statement this week that she thought the bill could pay for projects that are important in New Hampshire.
Suicide prevention
A Senate committee this week voted to advance a bill introduced by Hassan and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) to push schools to write suicide-prevention training policies for middle and high school students, by making federal funds from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration conditional on having such a policy.
The bill outlines requirements for the policy, including making training on warning signs and risk factors available in languages spoken by students, and requiring training programs to be “evidence-based.”
The bill would require the Department of Education to keep a listing of suicide-prevention training and lessons backed up by academic research, and the department would have to note which trainings are free.
New Hampshire’s legislature passed a similar bill into law in 2019, requiring schools to write suicide prevention policies. The New Hampshire law is different in that it only requires training for teachers and staff, not students.
Pregnant and at risk
Shaheen and Rep. Annie Kuster this week signed onto a bill introduced by Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) that would require studies on the risks domestic violence poses to pregnant women.
“I’m heartbroken by the staggering number of pregnant moms facing domestic and interpersonal violence,” Kuster said in a statement.
The bill would direct the National Academy of Medicine to study how factors like intimate partner violence, stalking, assault and other traumas affect a pregnant woman’s risk of suicide and drug use, and would direct the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to study links between intimate partner violence and death or severe illness during pregnancy.