DURING A HEARING of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen renewed her criticism of President Joe Biden‘s Sept. 11 deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan as “arbitrary,” and again called on the Biden administration to recognize violence against women there.
Shaheen shared the stories of seven women killed by the Taliban in 2020: activists, a journalist, two prison guards, a high-ranking member of the country’s intelligence service and a midwife.
“When you say the level of violence is too high, I want to put a face on that. When you say what Taliban values look like, I want to put a face on that, too,” Shaheen said. “I worry this reality is only going to escalate after our departure.”
Shaheen said she wanted the United States to do “everything in our power” to support women in Afghanistan. “I believe an arbitrary deadline for withdrawal of our forces in Afghanistan risks those efforts.”
In Senate hearings a decade ago, Shaheen grappled with strikingly similar issues – how to balance the fate of women and girls in Afghanistan with the lives of American troops flooding into Afghanistan as part of the “surge” in 2009– including members of the New Hampshire National Guard.
Shaheen was then advocating more training for Afghan police to deal with issues like domestic violence, and figuring out how more women could participate in political and economic life. In late 2009, Shaheen said she wanted to see responsibility for security transferred to Afghan forces.
Behind the scenes
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s rule change this week allowing more doctors, physician assistants and advanced-practice nurses to prescribe medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction came after agitation by members of Congress from states that have suffered from the opioid epidemic, notably Sen. Maggie Hassan.
In February, after Hassan introduced a bill that would permanently eliminate a special training requirement for medication-assisted treatment prescribers, she and the bill’s other sponsor, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) wrote President Biden to press the issue, joined by House members from Ohio and New York. The so-called “x-waiver” process stigmatized medication-assisted treatment, they wrote, asking for Biden’s attention to the issue.
Hassan also questioned Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra about the issue during his confirmation hearing earlier this year.
Virtual guests
Where lawmakers might, under non-pandemic circumstances, bring guests to the State of the Union and other major addresses to Congress, attendance was limited for Biden’s Wednesday night address to a joint session of Congress.
Only a fraction of members of Congress will watch Biden speak in person, and members’ guests will attend virtually.
A few New Hampshire National Guard members, including Maj. Gen. David J. Mikolaities, “attended” as guests of Rep. Chris Pappas, who said in a statement he wanted to honor Guard members’ work during the pandemic – duties that ranged from setting up hospital overflow sites last year, manning unemployment phone lines, and swabbing thousands of noses to administer PCR tests.
Rep. Anne Kuster “brought” Franklin mother Korin Suarez-Soto, who has spoken during some of Kuster’s virtual events over the last year on the importance of child care, and her own difficulty in returning to the workforce while struggling to find and afford care for six children.
Hassan’s “guest” was Adam Hammill, who opened a burrito shop in Berlin last year and struggles to access small business aid, and Shaheen’s was Maureen O’Dea, the director of school counseling from Londonderry High who has advocated for mental health treatment resources.