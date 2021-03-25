AFTER HER 2019 “Turn the Tide Act” stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate last session, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is set to reintroduce the bill on Thursday.
The 2021 Turn the Tide Act would cost $63 billion over 10 years. Almost all of that money — $55 billion over 10 years — would go to states, boosting the State Opioid Response grants from $1.5 billion each year to $5.5 billion, and making more money available to states in the form of block grants.
Insurance companies and Medicare would also be required to cover naloxone, the overdose reversal drug often called Narcan, and would be barred from requiring prior authorization before patients can start medication-assisted treatment.
The bill would also dedicate $20 million a year to help the U.S. Attorney General’s Office establish teams modeled on the Manchester Adverse Childhood Experiences Response Teams, which assist children who have been through a traumatic event — the kind of trauma that might lead to substance abuse down the line.
To encourage more people to pursue work in substance-use treatment, the bill would also commit $50 million to help the treatment provider workforce pay for student loans — with half of that money directed to hard-hit states like New Hampshire.
Sen. Maggie Hassan is a likely cosponsor, and Rep. Annie Kuster will reintroduce the bill in the House.
“While our efforts to direct additional resources to our state to bolster prevention efforts, expand access to treatment, and strengthen law enforcement have been successful, we must do more to support first responders and treatment providers who are on the frontlines,” Kuster said in a statement.
Shorter — but not too short
In backing a bill that would help low-income people pay for short job training programs, Hassan and Shaheen said they hoped funding for such programs would help push workers to train for better-paying jobs, and alleviate the shortage of skilled workers in New Hampshire.
Hassan and Shaheen are cosponsoring the Jumpstart Our Businesses By Supporting Students, or JOBS Act.
The bill would allow people to use Pell grants for shorter training programs, lasting eight weeks or more. Right now, the grants can only be used toward programs or certificates that last 15 weeks or more.
The bill would not allow Pell grants to be used for training that takes less than eight weeks – like the typical three-week training to become a licensed nursing assistant.
Hydropower yes, pipeline no
New Hampshire’s delegation this week is pushing the Biden administration to take steps toward emitting less greenhouse gas in electricity generation, as the administration pushes toward an infrastructure bill.
Kuster, in a letter with Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) to President Joe Biden asked that the president include funding to restore and upgrade dams that generate electricity – as well as to remove dams that no longer serve a purpose beyond confusing fish. Thirty-eight other representatives, including Rep. Chris Pappas, signed onto the letter in support of dam upgrades.
In the letter, Kuster cited dam upgrades in the Penobscot River in Maine that allowed the dam to produce more electricity, and provided a path to a spawning ground for Atlantic salmon.
Meanwhile, Shaheen and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) wrote to Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asking for his support in stopping construction of a gas pipeline from Russia to Europe.
Their concern is less about climate change, however, than security and a more hawkish stance toward Russia. The senators say they worry the pipeline will make Europe more reliant on Russia for gas.
“From its inception, construction on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been a clear geopolitical goal for Russia to exert long-term influence over Europe’s energy fortunes,” Shaheen and Menendez wrote. The senators say they believe sanctions are warranted to slow or stop the pipeline’s construction, calling the pipeline a “clear tool of Russian malign influence.”
Shaheen and Menendez pushed Blinken to support Ukraine against the Russian occupation there, and in a hearing Tuesday Shaheen also said she is concerned about Russia’s activity in Georgia.
“The political crisis Georgians are facing, which has been exacerbated by the Kremlin’s effort to sow chaos throughout the region, carries implications both near and far,” Shaheen said of the Eastern European nation.