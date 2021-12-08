THE QUAINTNESS and intimacy of campaigning in small rooms in New Hampshire butted up against the reality of a crowded primary.
Not one, not two, but three Congressional candidates vied for attention from activists and Republican party insiders before former Vice President Mike Pence‘s speech Wednesday afternoon in Manchester at an event sponsored by an arm of the Heritage Foundation, a national conservative group.
About 50 state Republican party officials, local campaign staff and a few activists stuffed the Riverside Room, a small event hall in the Manchester Millyard. The midday event was open to the public, but drew primarily people who were already involved in Republican politics in New Hampshire, including party officials, campaign consultants and several Republican National Committee staff – and three out of the four people vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Rep. Chris Pappas in the first congressional district.
Matt Mowers entered the room just steps behind Gail Huff Brown, and the two spent 15 minutes casually avoiding each other while endeavoring to shake every other hand in the room. Tim Baxter followed a few minutes later.
The candidates and their retinues — including Huff Brown’s husband, former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, who seemed to be having at least as much fun on the trail as she was — made up more than 10% of Pence’s audience.
Sanding down the rough patches
Though Pence did not make any announcements about his presidential ambitions, his speech seemed to be refining the way he would talk about his service in the Trump administration – by smoothing over or not discussing the defining scandals.
Pence praised Trump’s approval of an arms sale to Ukraine and advocated more support for Ukraine against Russia – without mentioning the way Trump’s effort to block military aid to Ukraine played into his first impeachment.
His treatment of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, where supporters of Trump chanted for his hanging, was minimized even further since his last visit to New Hampshire. Back in June, Pence got a chilly reception as he stuck by the certification of the election results that declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner.
Pence minimized his role in certifying the 2020 election as “ceremonial” in radio interviews Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, the riot where Trump supporters beat police and called for Pence’s execution was nothing more than a passing mention of “a divisive election, a tragic day in our nation’s capitol.”
The evasion was all the more striking because it comes after reports that Pence’s former chief of staff is cooperating with the Congressional committee investigating the riot.
Pence’s effort to embody both Trump-esque populism and a pre-Trump brand of business-friendly conservatism showed internal contradictions.
In hammering the Build Back Better bill, Pence criticized the reinstatement of the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction curtailed by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. He said that tax deduction primarily benefits the wealthy – a decidedly populist line, and one advanced by the Republican National Committee in recent weeks.
A few minutes later, Pence criticized calls for higher taxes on the wealthy.
”When they’re talking about raising taxes on the rich, remember they’re talking about raising taxes on job creators,” Pence said.
Perhaps Pence’s most Trump-like moment came when he told those in the room they should not believe any press reports of how much the Build Back Better bill will cost, especially any reports that the price tag is dropping as programs are cut from the bill.
Whatever it costs will be too much, he said.
Meanwhile, in D.C.
The passage of the annual defense bill in the House gave New Hampshire’s two representatives a chance to promote the ways they’re supporting the military, and show that Congress is doing something.
Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster both praised pay raises and paid family leave for service members contained in the bill. They noted $250 million for a project in the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as well as changes to the way service members can report sexual assault and harassment, and funding for programs to help veterans transition to civilian life.
The bill also included a deadline for the Department of Defense to complete PFAS testing, and requires the department adhere to state PFAS standards where they are more strict than federal rules – including in New Hampshire.
PFAS testimony
Portsmouth resident and Testing for Pease founder Andrea Amico is set to testify as a witness during the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing on Thursday.
Sen. Maggie Hassan‘s office said the senator plans to question Department of Defense officials on PFAS contamination at Pease, the former Air Force base, and an inspector general’s report recommending the Department of Defense take a more proactive approach to finding sources of PFAS contamination.