What would the three men hoping to replace Sen. Jeanne Shaheen have done differently last week?
Shaheen had a key role in crafting what became known as the CARES Act, or the COVID-19 stimulus package. Shaheen worked with a team of Republicans and Democrats to create an aid package for small businesses.
Republicans Don Bolduc and Corky Messner both said they would have voted for the stimulus bill put forward March 22.
Shaheen and other senate Democrats voted against that version of the bill and kept negotiating. In so doing, Shaheen’s office said, the bill passed into law includes another month of unemployment insurance, $25 billion more for hospitals, more funds for states, and more flexibility in how small businesses can use loans from the Small Business Administration.
The version of the bill put forward on March 22 would have allowed companies to use bailout money to buy back their own stock, and included a provision that could have kept secret for six months which companies got public money.
Bolduc said he opposed all bailouts in the stimulus bill, and said he wanted the bill to focus on public health, rather than stabilizing the economy.
Messner said he fully supported the aid package, but criticized Shaheen for voting against the first version.
“Three additional days of worry and angst,” Messner said. The changes made to the bill between the March 22 vote and the bill’s passage on March 25 were not worth the wait, he said. “There was a little money added in some areas, but they were not significant.”
Messner and Bolduc both singled out the $25 million for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as an example of wasteful spending (though that funding was included in the earlier version of the bill). Republican lawmakers Wednesday introduced a bill to take back the Kennedy Center funding.
“She should have been vocal in opposing pork,” Bolduc wrote in an email. “Jeanne Shaheen should work to ensure any damaging financial consequences for NH and America’s businesses were minimized. She should have been fiscally responsible.”
Bolduc said he thought Shaheen should have been more visible in New Hampshire, and made a show of supporting Gov. Chris Sununu.
“This is a time that we must come together as a nation and support the president and our governors so we do the right thing for America,” he said. “We must come together and fight the fear, trust the science, support each other, and work together.
Messner said the crisis will push Congress to cut spending in the future.
“I think the government has been out of control for a long time on the spending side and we saw an example of it in this package,” Messner said.
Bill O’Brien, the former state House speaker, did not respond to inquiries about what he would have done, had he been a senator last week. In an email to supporters, O’Brien said he would be making a big announcement about his campaign next week.
New Hampshire Democratic Party spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank defended Shaheen's work.
"Shaheen's bipartisan negotiations led to the compromise deal, which is a dramatic improvement for the people of New Hampshire," Marcus-Blank said in an email.
Approval ratings up – does it mean anything?
Polls over the last week have shown more people approve of Gov. Chris Sununu and President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Chris Galdieri, associate professor of politics at Saint Anselm College, said historically presidents’ approval ratings spike in times of crisis
“JFK during the Bay of Pigs, Jimmy Carter during the start of the Iran hostage crisis, George W. Bush after 9/11,” he said. “There’s a tendency to give the folks in charge the benefit of the doubt at the start of all this.”
It won’t become clear for another month or two at least if the boost in the president’s approval rating lasts, Galdieri said.
Galdieri said it’s worth noting the bump in Trump approval has been small. “Which makes me skeptical we're going to see a long-term sea change.”
“If Trump actually gets up above 50 percent and stays there, that will be a huge difference.”
Andy Smith, associate professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire and director of the university's survey center, ran a poll last week to ask Granite Staters what they thought about the way Sununu and Trump have been handling the coronavirus crisis.
The “Granite State Panel” survey was conducted online, Smith said, but it uses random selection similar to the university’s phone-based Granite State Poll. The web-based survey was easier to conduct remotely, Smith said, while the UNH Survey Center offices are closed.
Smith said he was struck by how partisan Trump’s approval still is. “Just about everything is tied to partisanship,” Smith said. “Democrats disapprove of everything he does, Republicans approve of everything he does.”
In that way, New Hampshire’s view of Trump has changed little.
Smith said he was not surprised to see broad bipartisan support for Sununu in the same poll.
“Governors across the country have really high approval ratings,” he said.
Sununu was already one of the more popular governors in the country.
“People already like Sununu. People already approve of the job he's doing generally,” Galdieri said. “For him, any bump he gets is gravy in terms of the fall elections or in terms of dealing with the legislature.”