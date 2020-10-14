ABOUT 10 MINUTES after a few of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen‘s supporters started a small news conference in Manchester’s Arms Park about the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday, a “swamp monster” walked in.
The “monster,” a young man in a leafy hunting costume, was followed by about 30 people assembled at the other end of the park, wielding signs for Shaheen’s Republican opponent, Bryant “Corky” Messner, and a bullhorn.
“Corky! Corky Corky!” they chanted, drowning out Shaheen’s supporters.
The demonstration was organized by the New Hampshire branch of President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign, which is also supporting Messner’s bid for Senate.
Asked why supporters of Messner and President Donald Trump were chanting at people worried about accessing health insurance, Republican National Committee spokeswoman Nina McLaughlin said Democrats are ginning up unrealistic fear about what would happen if Republicans are elected.
“Where’s Jeanne? Where’s Jeanne?” went another chant.
The Shaheen supporters went on talking as if the other group was not there. Counter-protesters or no, they were still worried about what would happen if the Affordable Care Act were to be repealed or struck down in the courts.
Amy Franklin of Plainfield said she is concerned about being excluded from health insurance if the Affordable Care Act goes away. Before the law’s regulations, insurance providers used to be able to charge Franklin more or refuse to insure her because of her epilepsy, a “pre-existing condition.”
Chelsey Lewis of Bedford said treating her 5-year-old daughter’s rare disease, tuberous sclerosis, had already cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Affordable Care Act outlawed the “lifetime benefit limits” that used to cut sick people off from health insurance, and Lewis said she wondered how her daughter would get care if the law’s protections went away.
“This is just insulting,” Lewis said, her voice barely audible over chants of “Drain the swamp! Drain the swamp!”
Jacqui Silvani of Newfields spoke about her son, Joe, who survived cancer. She worried he will be unable to buy health insurance of his own some day.
“Four more years! Four more years!” the chants echoed across the brick plaza.
Manchester alderman and state Rep. Pat Long said he wished the group across the park would tell their own stories about health care instead of chanting and jeering.
“I wish it was a serious discussion,” Long said.
In the background were chants of “USA! USA!”
Messner arrived at the park just as Shaheen’s supporters left. He promised his supporters that if elected, he would propose a bill or regulations to force health insurance companies to keep covering pre-existing conditions and that would forbid lifetime benefit limits. Messner said he believes more competition between insurance companies will bring down prices.
Trump in double-digit hole
Maybe it is time for the Trump campaign to color outside the lines.
According to two polls released Wednesday from Suffolk University and the Saint Anselm College Survey Center Trump trails former Vice President Joe Biden by at least 10% among likely New Hampshire voters. Of the 500 people who responded to the Suffolk poll, 51% said they supported Biden and 41% said they supported Trump.
Among the 1,147 people who responded to the Saint Anselm poll, 53% said they planned to vote for Biden, and 41% said they supported Trump.
A third poll released earlier this week by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center also showed Biden with a double-digit lead — 55% of respondents supported Biden, versus 43% for Trump.
In assessing the Saint Anselm poll, Neil Levesque, director of the college’s Institute of Politics, noted that while support for Trump has remained steady, more voters are now saying they favor Biden.
The UNH poll shows Trump losing support since 2016. Of respondents to the UNH poll who voted for Trump in 2016, 83% said they plan to do so again.
And the Saint Anselm poll shows a small but significant minority of Republicans do not plan to vote for Trump. About 87% of self-identified Republicans plan to vote for Trump, while 99% of self-identified Democrats say they’re voting for Biden.
One potential bright spot for Trump: men without college degrees, a bastion of Trump’s support, were more likely to say they would vote, or have already voted, according to the UNH poll.