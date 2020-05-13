AS THE FEDERAL RESERVE chair warned of lasting damage if Congress does not pass another relief package, New Hampshire’s delegation was talking up the next federal stimulus package — the HEROES Act, which currently clocks in at about $3 trillion. New Hampshire cities and towns stand to get another $1.5 billion.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen took questions Wednesday from frenzied mayors in a conference call, asking about aid to local government, infrastructure projects and hazard pay for front-line workers not included in earlier legislation.
Franklin mayor Tony Giunta said with about 30% in his city now unemployed, he doubted many families would be able to write property tax checks on July 1.
“I’m sending out all the red flags I can,” Giunta told Shaheen.
“We’ve seen a huge disruption to funding for state and local governments,” said Rep. Chris Pappas on Wednesday.
Pappas has introduced bills included in the package. One would suspend VA debt collection from veterans and another would make it easier for veterans to seek emergency care at non-VA hospitals.
Matt Mayberry, one of the Republicans competing for the Republican nomination to run against Pappas, said he approved of the measures, but wanted to make sure Pappas was still addressing the private health care providers still waiting for payment from the VA — providers that are among the small businesses now struggling to stay afloat. Matt Mowers, the other Republican in the contest, called Pappas’ measures “too little too late.”
Pappas is among the lawmakers, including Gov. Chris Sununu, calling for a special enrollment period for uninsured people to buy a plan, instead of waiting for the late-autumn open enrollment period.
He said he thinks there is bipartisan support for the idea — even as the Trump administration keeps up the Supreme Court case to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare, the law that created the individual insurance marketplaces.
NH senators join brief in support of Obamacare
Sens. Shaheen and Maggie Hassan joined an amicus brief filed Wednesday in the Supreme Court case called California v. Texas, which could undo the Affordable Care Act.
Shaheen and Hassan, along with the 45 other Democrats in the Senate, argued the law is constitutional and needed now more than ever.
“To dismantle the nation’s health care system at any time would be perilous,” the brief reads. “To do so during a global pandemic, when millions have lost work and the ACA provides an alternative to employer-based health insurance, would trigger even greater chaos.”
Kuster gets nod from Buttigieg group
Rep. Annie Kuster is among the first group of candidates to be endorsed by “Win the Era,” the political action committee formed by Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg after he suspended his presidential campaign. Kuster endorsed the former South Bend, Ind. mayor before the New Hampshire primary, and was the only one of the state’s congressional delegation to make an endorsement.
“Congresswoman Kuster represents the best kind of politics — one based on common sense, bringing people together, and respect,” Buttigieg said in a statement.
Kuster said she was proud to get Buttigieg’s endorsement. “Mayor Pete inspired millions of people across our nation with his vision of a better future for all Americans,” she said in a statement.