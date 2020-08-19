THE IDEA OF A “virtual convention,” with politicians and TV stars vamping for video cameras while delegates and spectators watch alone at home, seemed about as far as a political event can get from Gerri King‘s living room.
King and her husband Ron King‘s Concord home has become a regular venue for “house parties” during the primary campaigns, where voters cram into living rooms to see a candidate for president up close and get a sense of their character.
There’s not a lot of cramming together at the Democratic National Convention this week, said King, who is serving as a New Hampshire delegate. But that doesn’t mean viewers don’t feel a certain closeness.
“It’s more intimate than I expected,” King said Wednesday, after two nights of speeches and midway through a third day of meetings and caucuses. Sort of, anyway.
“Part of that might be that we’re increasingly used to Zoom, so we’ve changed the definition of intimacy,” King said.
Another part of it was the content of the direct-to-camera speeches was so different than what a candidate might have delivered in an arena full of fans.
For King, Jill Biden‘s Tuesday night speech from a classroom stood out. Biden told the audience about how she met former Vice President Joe Biden after the car crash that killed his first wife and baby daughter.
That sort of speech, King said, gave viewers more of a sense of who Biden is — the kind of thing a New Hampshire primary voter might want to learn when she or he hits candidate house parties.
Maybe the virtual convention isn’t so alien after all.
A few familiar faces were on screen Tuesday night. Former Gov. John Lynch represented New Hampshire during the video roll call, and state Rep. Denny Ruprecht spoke in a group of 17 young elected officials in the party.
Feltes in money lead
Campaign finance filings show state Sen. Majority Leader Dan Feltes has raised more than $1 million since starting his run for governor. His opponent in the Democratic primary, Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, has raised just over $551,000.
Both Democrats lag behind Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who raised almost $148,000 since June, and has taken in $1.3 million in his 2020 campaign.
Last week, the Feltes campaign announced about a quarter of that total — $250,000 — would be spent on a TV ad introducing him to voters. University of New Hampshire polling has shown most voters aren’t familiar with him or Volinsky.
ACLU quizzes hopefuls
In the wake of protests calling for police accountability and reform of the criminal justice system, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire is asking candidates for county attorney to outline their positions on issues of racism and law enforcement.
The six-part questionnaire asks candidates whether they believe systemic racism in the criminal legal system is real; what to do about disproportionate incarceration of people of color in New Hampshire; what police reforms they support; whether they support decriminalizing or de-prioritizing minor drug charges and prostitution; and how they might use the legal system to address drug use, poverty and homelessness.
In a statement, ACLU organizer Joseph Lascaze said he hoped voters would consider the power of local prosecutors when they vote for county attorneys this fall.
“It is imperative that county attorneys in the Granite State acknowledge the existence of systemic racism in our criminal legal system and explain how they will pursue justice for all to the people of New Hampshire,” Lascaze said.
Mayberry endorsed
Rep. Chris Pappas’ campaign started running its first ad of the 2020 cycle, while one of his Republican challengers, Matt Mowers, is on his third ad.
Mowers’ opponent in the Repulbican primary, Matt Mayberry, may not have the campaign cash Pappas and Mowers have raised, but he got another big-name endorsement this week.
John E. Sununu, former senator, brother of Gov. Chris Sununu and son of former Gov. John H. Sununu, announced this week his support for Mayberry.
