Before President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address, some 50 local Republicans milled around the wood-paneled back room of Murphy’s Taproom in Manchester to watch the speech. They listened to pitches from candidates for Congress milling around the room, and munched on fried snacks and creamy dips.
The New Hampshire Young Republicans convened the State of the Union watch party. The group’s treasurer Ross Berry said it was a little bigger than usual this year, in part because Berry’s group teamed up with the Trump campaign to get people to the event.
Berry rattled off the unemployment rate and his observations about a tight labor market as his reasons for hoping Trump will be re-elected. He said the gathering was about supporting Trump.
A man in a red Trump cap took a picture of one of the bar’s TVs when Trump started speaking. The room clapped when Trump told Congress the state of the union was stronger than ever. The sight of a scowling Democratic congresswoman in white drew a derisive “Hah!”
Trump campaign staff hustled press out of the party just after 9:15 p.m., and your columnist hightailed it to the North End to catch another view of the speech.
Sen. Bernie Sanders gathered his supporters at Manchester’s Currier Museum of Art late Tuesday to give his reaction to the State of the Union speech — rather than directing his supporters’ attention to the Democratic response offered by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas.
Tristan Husby drove up from Nashua to support Sanders on Tuesday night because, he said, “It’s really important to be here with Bernie.” Husby was one of about 100 people sitting in a wood-paneled auditorium in the museum’s basement late Tuesday.
A man in a red Bernie cap held up his phone, so a woman he was video-calling could see Sanders.
The Vermont senator entered to chants of “Bernie! Bernie!”
Sanders spoke as if to the president.
“No, President Trump, this is not the strongest economy we’ve ever had,” Sanders said, citing slow wage growth and high rates of homelessness.
In his address, Trump touched on the divide between the rich and the poor, one of Sanders’ signature issues.
“Since my election, the net worth of the bottom half of wage earners has increased by 47 percent — three times faster than the increase for the top 1 percent,” Trump said.
At the museum, Sanders countered.
“We are now experiencing more wealth and income inequality than any time in the last 100 years,” Sanders said.
Acquittal sinks in
Reactions to the vote to acquit Trump Wednesday afternoon were as divided as the vote — Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee, was the only Republican who voted to convict Trump.
Both New Hampshire Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen voted to convict the president of both articles of impeachment.
“The facts clearly show that President Trump abused the public’s sacred trust by using taxpayer dollars to extort a foreign government into providing misinformation about a feared political opponent. He violated the law and the public trust,” Hassan said in a speech Wednesday morning.
Hassan and Shaheen’s constituents were split on the question, according to a Jan. 26 poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center. The poll showed slightly more support for acquittal than conviction, but voters polled were split along party lines: a large majority of Republicans favored acquittal, and a similarly large majority of Democrats hoped for conviction. Undeclared voters were about evenly split on the question.
Nina McLaughlin, a New Hampshire-based spokesman for the Republican National Committee, again called the impeachment inquiry a “sham.”
Presidential candidates — on the trail in New Hampshire, or soon to return — expressed their disappointment in the vote.
Bill Weld, the former Massachusetts governor waging an improbable campaign against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, said the vote was not surprising. Former Rep. Joe Walsh, running his own quixotic campaign for the Republican nomination, said in a tweet that “’mainstream Republican’ these days means defending Trump instead of defending the country.”
“The Senate was the jury today, but we will be the jury tomorrow,” Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Ind., wrote in a tweet. “The last word on Donald Trump and Trumpism will come through the American people — at ballot boxes across the country.”
“History will remember that the majority in this body did not seek out the evidence and instead decided that the president’s actions did not even require a second look,” Democratic candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted.
“These are hard times. People are frustrated and angry—but we must not be discouraged,” wrote Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “Now more than ever, we must choose courage and hope over fear. Now is our moment to fight back. We have defeated corruption before, and we will do it again.
Cold shoulder?
On Wednesday and Thursday, CNN broadcast "town hall" events from Saint Anselm College. According to CNN, the primary week TV appearances were offered to all the candidates who hit the Democratic National Committee's criteria for appearing in Friday's debate — plus former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who had not yet appeared in one of the cable network's televised forums, according to a CNN report. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's campaign told its supporters that Gabbard had been excluded, and that no one had explained why. The campaign rallied more than 100 supporters from all over New England to Saint Anselm College on Wednesday afternoon. The group held up hand-lettered signs, and posters of the congresswoman's face with her mouth covered by the CNN logo. Passing drivers honked. One driver rolled down his window and yelled "Legalize marijuana!" Demonstrators said they thought the Democratic National Committee was out to get Gabbard, and said CNN was probably out to get their candidate too. Several said they were lifelong Democrats, but were growing skeptical of the party and the way primaries are run. Paula Iasella of Wilton held a 3-foot picture of Julian Assange's face, and said she supported Gabbard in part because of her support for the controversial WikiLeaks founder, and how she stands on war. "I'm a Democrat of 40 years and it's got to go back to a peaceful party," Iasella said. Jake Wolterbeek of Kittery, Maine, said he missed the days when the League of Women Voters and other civic organizations ran debates. He said he thought Gabbard was an excellent candidate, and wished she had gotten to be in more of the TV debates. Andrea Wilson of Danbury, Conn. drove to Saint Anselm on Wednesday afternoon, and stood with her black lab Zoe, who wore a Tulsi T-shirt. "I don't understand why the Democrats have a problem with her," Wilson said. "I think she just pissed off Hilary Clinton." Wilson, Wolterbeek and other supporters said the chaos around the Iowa caucuses made them less confident in the results. Wilson was blunt. "The fix is in for Mayor Pete now." Gabbard had been set to join her supporters at Saint Anselm, but did not show. Her campaign said just before the end of the protest that she was at a meeting in Keene. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado was not invited by CNN, but has yet to protest his exclusion.