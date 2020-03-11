Kathy Martins’ win in Tuesday’s special election for state representative from Hooksett sure looked like an upset.
Martins, a Democrat, won the seat that Republican Dick Marple held for six terms before his death in December. The Tuesday contest
Popular Republican Gov. Chris Sununu got involved in the special election, and volunteers trained by President Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee knocked doors during the final weekend of campaigning.
New Hampshire Democrats were celebrating Tuesday night when unofficial vote totals from the Hooksett town clerk's office showed Martins won, 1,000 to 961.
State Democratic Party chair Ray Buckley and party spokesman Holly Shulman both called Hooksett one of the "reddest" districts in the state in a tweet Tuesday night. They touted Martins' win as a harbinger of Democratic wins in November.
But the results of other recent elections show Hooksett voters to be a complicated bunch.
In the 2016 presidential primary, the most popular candidate in Hooksett was Sen. Bernie Sanders. The self-described democratic socialist got 1,327 votes that year. Trump got 1,174 votes in the 2016 Republican primary.
The town went for Trump in the 2016 general election. But Hooksett voters also voted for Democratic former Rep. Carol Shea-Porter that year. They elected Chris Pappas to the executive council over Manchester alderman Joseph Kelly Levasseur that year. And in 2018, Hooksett voted to send Pappas to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Reached Wednesday, Martins' opponent Elliot Axelman did not wish to discuss the election. He said his campaign manager would be sending a statement to the press, but as of Wednesday evening, no statement had arrived. The state's Republican party also had no comment on the election.
Coronavirus fears shape town elections
Citizens around the state voted on budgets and big town projects, and elected town officials on Tuesday.
Stephen Buckley, legal services counsel with the New Hampshire Municipal Association, said town election officials worked hard to prevent "community spread," or the transmission of disease from one person to another (as opposed to picking up a case of COVID-19 on a vacation abroad).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested supplying hand santitizer to voters coming and going from the polls, Buckley said, and advised supplying plenty of soap and paper towels for hand washing.
Buckley said some election officials devised systems of holding up papers to show each other, to avoid passing papers — and potentially viruses — back and forth.
The Union Leader reported that in some towns, hand sanitizer-soaked ballots clogged voting machines.
Buckley said every town in New Hampshire uses the same model of voting machines, so all polling sites are equally susceptible to this particular malady.