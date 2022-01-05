IN RECENT YEARS, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has been deepening her involvement in democracy-promotion efforts abroad, including her support for Russia, Belarus and Georgia, as well as advocating for ongoing involvement in Afghanistan.
On Wednesday, Shaheen praised the Biden administration’s sanctions on the Bosnian Serb politician Milorad Dodik, who has denied the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, and who Shaheen said in a statement has used his media outlets to undermine democracy in the Balkan state of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
“That doesn’t just endanger the country’s future, but it robs future generations of the chance to make a prosperous livelihood and threatens the security of the entire region,” Shaheen said in a statement.
The fragility of democratic governance is hitting closer to home this week, as Congress marks the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
“Any effort to re-write that day and diminish the severity of what happened undermines our ability to prevent such an atrocity from happening again and minimizes the destruction and trauma experienced by those at the hands of the insurrectionists and families who lost loved ones,” Shaheen said in a separate statement.
“Our democracy prevailed last year, but it should never face such a test again — we cannot allow history to repeat itself.”
Funding the police
The new Capitol Police chief told Congress today the force has made “significant progress” in addressing the problems laid bare on Jan. 6, 2021, including a recommendation to ensure all officers have riot gear in case they should need it again.
“It might not be new equipment, but they will not come out there without everything they need,” Chief Thomas Manger said Wednesday. But Manger said the agency will need more money to hire more officers, and stay ahead of retirements and resignations.
Rep. Chris Pappas used the chief’s testimony to reiterate his call for Congress to pass a full appropriations bill this year, in part to fund the Capitol Police, but also for federal programs that provide funds to local police departments.
“Today’s testimony from the U.S. Capitol Police Chief further underscores the need for Congress to stop kicking the can and pass a full-year funding bill to avoid disastrous cuts to public safety — including USCP — as well as veterans and COVID first responders,” Pappas said in a statement.
In a letter last month, Pappas said an appropriations bill, rather than the “continuing resolution” Congress has used to avoid shutdowns, would preserve funding for programs like Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grants.
No more surprises
With the dawning of the new year, a bill passed as part of the December 2020 year-end funding package will finally take effect: the prohibition of “surprise” medical bills for some out-of-network emergency services.
Sen. Maggie Hassan and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) sponsored the legislation together, and persuaded former President Donald Trump to support their push.
”Surprise” medical bills can happen when someone gets treatment at a hospital that is in their insurance network, but gets treatment from someone who is out of network. The law means hospitals and other providers can no longer charge out-of-network prices for out-of-network providers at in-network hospitals and clinics.
Hassan’s office cheered the law’s effect over the weekend, and announced a hotline patients can call if a surprise bill thuds into their mailboxes.
If patients receive a higher bill for services that should be in-network, they can call the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at 1-800-985-3059, or contact the New Hampshire Insurance Department at 1-800-852-3416 or 1-603-271-2261, or by email at consumerservices@ins.nh.gov.