ABOUT THIS TIME last year, the Democratic Governors Association was calling Republican Gov. Chris Sununu a vulnerable incumbent.
Then COVID-19 hit, and Sununu’s approval rating soared. New Hampshire voters polled on his job performance thought he was capable in a crisis. Ticket-splitting ensued, and Sununu sailed to a third term in Concord.
The Democratic Governors Association and a handful of other liberal groups tried to weigh in, hewing close to the state Democratic party’s strategy of tying Sununu as closely as possible to President Donald Trump. But while the DGA’s Republican counterpart, the Republican Governors Association, booked $3.6 million in television ads, the DGA’s effort amounted to little more than online videos and a website.
An email to the DGA asking what happened went unanswered. The Republican Governors Association gloated Wednesday.
“At the outset of the cycle the Democrats and the left talked up New Hampshire as a top priority to flip, but they never made a significant investment in the race,” said David Rexrode, the Republican Governors Association’s executive director, in a statement celebrating Sununu’s reelection. “In fact, DGA Chairman Phil Murphy (the Democratic governor of New Jersey) appears to have spent more money supporting his own 2021 re-election effort over the past month than the DGA invested in New Hampshire this year. The RGA was proud to be all-in for Governor Sununu.”
Activists pledge to fightA sedate demonstration of about 150 tired-from-being-up-all-night-watching-the-news activists gathered in front of the State House as the sun sank below the gold dome Wednesday afternoon. They were there to show support for vote-counters in other states and to rally progressive activists as it became clear Republicans had won full control of state government.
Jessica Bolker said she was inspired by her experience Tuesday as a poll worker in Dover’s Ward 6. “We counted every single ballot,” she said. “I’m glad it worked out that way in Dover,” she said, adding she hoped other states would count all their ballots, too.
Speakers from several groups, including the Poor People’s Campaign of New Hampshire and the Manchester and Nashua chapters of Black Lives Matter urged the assembled to stay involved on issues such as police reform, the minimum wage and paid leave, and not be discouraged by Republican control in Concord.
“There’s no way we’re going to get what we want without fighting,” said Asma Elhuni of Rights and Democracy New Hampshire.
If elected officials don’t listen?
“We vote them out,” said Josie Pinto of the New Hampshire Youth Movement.
A strange campaign
After winning her first election to Senate District 5 on Tuesday, Suzanne Prentiss, a Democrat and Lebanon city councilor, said she missed the in-person campaigning this year. Prentiss said she was disappointed that New Hampshire voters didn’t get many chances to see their would-be representatives in person.
“I wasn’t at people’s doors,” Prentiss said. “I was talking to them, but I was talking to them on the phone, or on the computer.”
Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, won re-election in Senate District 3 with less door-to-door campaigning than in previous elections, he said, but he did knock on doors. There were Zoom debates but no in-person debates, and only Republicans turned up at the in-person candidate forums in his area, Bradley said.
But Bradley said in-person campaigning isn’t everything, at least not in his district.
“In my area, letters to the editor matter. Mail pieces matter. Endorsements matter,” he said. That kind of campaigning didn’t change much this year.
Prentiss said the voters she met wanted to talk about the pandemic and the recovery. They were interested in climate change, paid family and medical leave and property tax relief.
Bradley also said economic recovery came up often among voters he met. He said voters were turned off by partisan bickering over who controlled New Hampshire’s $1.25 billion portion of the federal CARES Act money, and found hair-splitting Democrats’ distinction between an income tax and payroll tax to fund paid leave.
The conversations on Zoom might address the same issues as talks at a house party or a meet-and-greet event, Prentiss said, but there’s no replacing a face-to-face conversation.
“Nobody stops at the supermarket to talk to you anymore,” Prentiss said. “It’s get in, get out.”