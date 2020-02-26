New Hampshire still does not have any cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The state’s infectious disease experts say the risk is low, and that we should all be way more worried about the flu.
But that hasn’t stopped politicians and candidates from penning a flurry of statements and letters after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Tuesday of an outbreak in the United States.
Congressional candidate Matt Mowers has heaped praise on President Donald Trump’s response and called for a ban on travel from China, and said in a Tuesday statement that he hoped the Democrats in Congress could find it in themselves to approve the funding proposed by the administration.
State Sen. Dan Feltes, running for governor, wrote a letter with Sens. Cindy Rosenwald and Tom Sherman on Wednesday to Gov. Chris Sununu, asking the governor’s office and the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) how they are addressing the situation.
“Specifically, what coordination, outreach, or preparedness plans have you undertaken with our business community, our hospitals, our universities, and our towns and cities in New Hampshire?” Feltes and company wrote.
The DHHS put out a statement just after 5 p.m. Wednesday detailing how the department is working with health care providers and emergency responders to prepare for potential coronavirus activity.
Sununu wrote to the Congressional delegation, urging them to support emergency funding to take on the outbreak.
“I have watched with great concern as this request has become ensnared by the hyper-partisan circus in Washington,” Sununu wrote, as lawmakers pressed Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on the department’s response to the virus.
Shaheen spokesman Ryan Nickel said Shaheen and the rest of the delegation all support funding a coronavirus response.
A jump to Messner
Mike Biundo announced earlier this month that he would be working on Bryant “Corky” Messner’s Senate campaign.
But last year, Biundo was part of an effort to encourage onetime Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to run for Senate and had a role in a PAC called Stand with Corey. Lewandowski used social media and appearances on TV and talk radio to direct supporters to the PAC’s website. But ultimately, Lewandowski decided not to run. The PAC raised just over $30,000 (and zero dollars from New Hampshire donors, according to Federal Election Commission records).
Biundo said Wednesday he had been keeping an eye on the other candidates, and said he was impressed with how much Messner was getting out to town halls and Republican events.
“He’s doing all the right things,” Biundo said of Messner. “He’s doing it the New Hampshire way. He’s out there working his tail off.”
Messner raised more than a quarter-million dollars in 2019, and loaned his campaign $1.2 million.
Biundo said he saw Messner as the only candidate with the resources to take on a tough incumbent like Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
“He’s the only guy in this race who has the resources to put together a strong campaign,” he said. “For me, it all made sense.”
Biundo said he was not sure what would happen to the money raised by the pro-Lewandowski PAC.
Too soon for 2024?
Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas will speak at the Hillsborough County Republicans’ Lincoln-Reagan dinner on May 1, the group announced this week. In the run-up to the New Hampshire primary, the county dinners can give national politicians and potential presidential candidates a chance to get to know Republican activists.
But 2024 is a long way off — historically, at least, presidential wannabes wait until the general election is over to start sniffing around New Hampshire. The visit will be an opportunity for Cotton to support his endorsed Senate candidate, retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc.
Cotton’s Republican Majority Fund is backing Bolduc’s run for Senate.
The PAC supports conservative veterans running for office; Bolduc is one of seven candidates getting the committee’s support so far in 2020, and he has the endorsement of two other conservative veterans’ PACs.
The third Republican who has thrown his hat in the Republican primary ring is former state House Speaker Bill O’Brien.
O’Brien has his own senator backer in Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, but so far that endorsement has not had much juice. Two Cruz-headlined fundraisers last year and a message to Cruz’s email list have helped O’Brien’s campaign raise just shy of $95,000, compared to the nearly $350,000 Bolduc has raised — not counting the backing of PACs like Cotton’s, and the Senate Conservatives Fund.