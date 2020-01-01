AFTER FIVE MONTHS of will-he-won’t he, the news that Corey Lewandowski will not run for Senate has created more clarity in the Republican primary.
At least, that’s what David Bates hopes. Bates is running the campaign of former state House Speaker Bill O’Brien, who is set to face businessman Bryant “Corky” Messner and retired Brig. Gen Donald Bolduc in a primary election this fall.
Bates said he’s certain there are conservatives who have been waiting for Lewandowski to make a decision about who they will support, and he believes O’Brien is the candidate who aligns most closely with Lewandowski. The O’Brien campaign would be a natural fit for Lewandowski’s supporters, he said.
Fergus Cullen, a former Republican state committee chair and avowed ‘Never Trumper,’ said the five-month wait for Lewandowski’s decision played out well for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
“He has done more to reelect Jeanne Shaheen in the last six months than anybody else,” Cullen said Wednesday. “Not only did he snuff the ability of the other Republicans running to raise any money on their own, but he helped Shaheen raise money by being a useful bogeyman.”
The fact that Lewandowski waited until Dec. 31 to announce his decision hobbled Republicans’ fundraising for the fourth quarter, Cullen pointed out.
“This just played out perfectly for Jeanne Shaheen,” Cullen said.
Prognosticating in The Hill on Wednesday, Lewandowski appeared to disagree. The former Trump 2016 presidential campaign manager wrote that he still thought Shaheen would face a challenging race in November.
It is not clear yet if Lewandowski, who lives in Windham, will endorse another Republican candidate. Another lingering question is what will happen to Stand With Corey, the political action committee set up in September to raise money in support of Lewandowski.
Mike Binudo, one of the people who organized the PAC, did not return a call Wednesday. The committee has not yet disclosed how much money came in during its three-and-a-half months, but we can expect those figures from the Federal Elections Commission on Jan. 31.
Fourth-quarter fundraising
Year-end tallies for federal campaigns — including Senate, House and presidential races — are not due to the Federal Elections Commission until the end of the month, but some presidential campaigns have pushed out early snapshots of their fundraising in the fourth quarter.
South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg‘s campaign said he raised more than $24.7 million during the fourth quarter, bringing the total to more than $76 million since the beginning of the year. Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ campaign boasted of donations from 5 million individuals since he announced his 2020 run.
Businessman Andrew Yang raised just over $4 million between Christmas and his New Year’s party in Nashua, his campaign said, and expected to raise some $12.5 million for the quarter. And on Dec. 29, former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign said the last three months could be the highest-raising quarter the candidate’s seen yet.
News from Sen. Elizabeth Warren‘s camp wasn’t quite so celebratory. As of Dec. 27, the campaign had raised just over $17 million — shy of a $20 million goal for the last three months of 2019, and down from the $24.6 million Warren raised in July, August and September.
Dueling ads on vote by Chris Pappas
Health insurance has been a key issue on the presidential campaign trail, but the U.S. House of Representatives took a run at something smaller this session: prescription drug prices.
The Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act passed a House vote on Dec. 12. New Hampshire Reps. Ann Kuster and Chris Pappas both voted for the bill.
The bill — which has not been taken up by the Republican-controlled Senate, and which does not have the support of President Donald Trump — would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices with prescription drug manufacturers, in the way that the VA negotiates with manufacturers, to keep prices down. The bill would also add some dental, vision and hearing coverage to Medicare.
Kuster’s vote has not been much remarked on, but Pappas — whose seat is seen as a prime 2020 pickup opportunity by Republicans — has had his vote highlighted with dueling Facebook ads.
Starting Dec. 18, a liberal dark money group called the Sixteen Thirty Fund has been running Facebook ads praising Pappas for his vote, according to Facebook’s ad database. The ad database shows that since Christmas Eve, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has been trying to put the heat on Pappas for his vote — with Facebook ads saying the bill would kill 2,000 New Hampshire jobs. The chamber has put out similar ads against other first-term Democratic representatives around the country.
The only representative running for President, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, did not cast a vote on the bill. During the Dec. 12 vote, the Democrat was campaigning in South Carolina.
