WHILE RETIRED Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc did not win the GOP Senate nomination decisively, he did beat Senate President Chuck Morse across the state.

Despite the relatively small victory margin of 1,771 votes, Morse won only two of the state’s 10 counties (Carroll and Rockingham County).

Kevin Landrigan is State House Bureau Chief for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at klandrigan@unionleader.com