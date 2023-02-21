N.H. House recount ends in a tie
State Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, talks to reporters after a recount of his race ended in a tie. On Nov. 8, Republican David Walker had won by a single vote.

Eight-term state Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, defeated Republican nominee David Walker in Tuesday’s special election for a House seat in Rochester Ward 4.

The special election was necessary after Grassie and Walker tied in November's election.