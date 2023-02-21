Grassie wins Rochester Ward 4 special election By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Feb 21, 2023 Feb 21, 2023 Updated 22 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now State Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, talks to reporters after a recount of his race ended in a tie. On Nov. 8, Republican David Walker had won by a single vote. Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Eight-term state Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, defeated Republican nominee David Walker in Tuesday’s special election for a House seat in Rochester Ward 4.The special election was necessary after Grassie and Walker tied in November's election.Unofficial results posted on social media Tuesday night show Grassie with a 12-point win, 56% to 44%.“Thank you to everyone who supported my campaign and thank you ward 4 voters for voting to send me back to Concord as your state representative,” Grassie said on Twitter.Rochester’s Ward 4 is considered a swing district, with Democrats holding a slight edge -- 30% to 26% Republican and 44% independent.The race received special attention because of New Hampshire's closely divided House of Representatives. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Biden to roll out new asylum restrictions at U.S.-Mexico border Pappas confirms wedding to partner Grassie wins Rochester Ward 4 special election Putin submits law on suspending nuclear arms treaty +2 More homeless aid, historic tax credit in proposed housing bill Biden says Ukraine 'stands strong', Russia gives nuclear warning Load more {{title}} SPONSORED BY Most Popular Manchester's Ward 6 special election has its first candidate State House Dome: Voters decide Tuesday in pricey special election First settlement reached in abuse claims against YDC Legal pot bill clears first hurdle, has 'long way to go' Slate of ‘extreme’ abortion bills goes before House panel Hillsborough County distributes $12.4M in ARPA funds to local charities City Hall: Transgender talk stirs strong response Nikki Haley's NH campaign kickoff draws a crowd DeSantis is trying to turn Trump's biggest win into a liability Turns out a top George Santos donor is in the background-check business Request News Coverage