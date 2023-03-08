NH State Prison
The New Hampshire State Prison.

 UNION LEADER FILE

CONCORD — Responding to a chronic staffing shortage, Gov. Chris Sununu has deployed 18 National Guard troops to fill weekend and administrative shifts at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord.

Sununu said this was a “temporary stopgap” move and many state governors are facing the same crunch to fill correction officer positions in such a tight labor market.