CONCORD — Responding to a chronic staffing shortage, Gov. Chris Sununu has deployed 18 National Guard troops to fill weekend and administrative shifts at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord.
Sununu said this was a “temporary stopgap” move and many state governors are facing the same crunch to fill correction officer positions in such a tight labor market.
“This is one where you can’t go without it; it’s a 24-hour operation,” Sununu said. “This is really a situation of last resort.”
Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks said there is a 51% vacancy rate among correctional officers in the system with starting salaries for a trainee at only $20 an hour.
Hanks praised Sununu and the Executive Council for using discretionary wage laws to raise the pay of correction officers on a temporary basis to retain employees.
“We appreciate the support of the National Guard. We don’t want to ask but we want to make sure our correction officer staff is safe,” Hanks told the Executive Council.
Deputy Adjutant Gen. Warren Perry said more than half of the 18 volunteered to step in and assist, but as a legal matter, the command staff was summoning all of them into service. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the prison needed up to 50 guard staffers to fill in at various times.
Sununu said the 10% and 2% pay raises he has proposed in his budget for all state workers should help in filling vacant positions.
The minimum-security prison in Berlin does not face a similar shortage.
Hanks said that is in part because the state is not competing with as many other law enforcement agencies in the North Country.
In addition, the state is backing a curriculum program in northern high schools to prepare students to become corrections officers in that region.
Sununu said he would like to create a similar effort in the southern part of the state as well.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said it’s important the Guard is not calling up for this purpose any Guard members who currently assist other local law enforcement agencies across the state facing their own staffing issues.