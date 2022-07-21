Gunstock
Buy Now

The campground is still open, but most of Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford is shut down after the mass resignation of the resort's top management team Wednesday night.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort’s Adventure Park was closed Thursday and may remain so for a while after the resort’s entire upper management team resigned en masse at Wednesday’s meeting of the Gunstock Area Commission.

The resignations followed a lengthy period of conflict between the managers and the commission, which, by law, is appointed by the 18-member Belknap County Delegation.