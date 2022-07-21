GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort’s Adventure Park was closed Thursday and may remain so for a while after the resort’s entire upper management team resigned en masse at Wednesday’s meeting of the Gunstock Area Commission.
The resignations followed a lengthy period of conflict between the managers and the commission, which, by law, is appointed by the 18-member Belknap County Delegation.
Made up of the county’s members in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, the all-Republican delegation is headed by Rep. Mike Sylvia of Belmont, an acknowledged Free Stater.
Among their philosophies, Free Staters believe that governments should be as small as possible and that they should not compete against private enterprise.
Earlier this year, Sylvia and his colleagues on the delegation began the process of removing the sitting Gunstock Area Commissioners, and replacing them, critics charge, with political allies.
On Wednesday, the longest-tenured commissioner, Gary Kiedaisch, tendered his resignation, but only after Tom Day, the Gunstock manager and president, did so first, followed by Cathy White, the CFO; Robin Rowe, director of resort services; Peter Weber, snow sports director; Rebecca LaPense, director of human resources; Patrick McGonagle, facilities operation director; and Kristen Lodge, director of marketing.
Day was unavailable on Thursday, but Kiedaisch said he didn’t expect Day or the other managers to come back, adding that the cumulative loss was unprecedented.
Sununu weighs in
Gov. Chris Sununu made it clear where he stands on the controversy on Thursday, offering the resigned managers state jobs while condemning the Republican state legislators who helped engineer the shakeup of the Gunstock Area Commission.
“What has been happening over the last year surrounding the Gunstock Area Commission’s inability and unwillingness to work collaboratively with the management team at Gunstock is deeply concerning,” Sununu began in a letter addressed to all residents of Belknap County.
“Yesterday, we witnessed the final straw where the hardworking management team at Gunstock felt there was no viable path forward and submitted their resignations.”
Sununu, who ran the Waterville Valley resort before becoming governor, said the loss of the management team “will be felt at Gunstock for years to come.”
“Representatives Mike Sylvia, (R-Belmont), Norm Silber (R-Gilford) and Gregg Hough (R-Laconia), along with the remaining members of the Gunstock Area Commission have lost the trust of the citizens of Belknap County,” Sununu, also a Republican, wrote.
“These individuals have made bad decisions, and until they are removed from their positions and replaced with good people who recognize the wonderful asset that Gunstock is, the county will continue to suffer.”
Sylvia, Silber and Hough are all seeking re-election.
In response to the delegation’s shake-up of the Gunstock Area Commission, retiring state Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, and Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, sponsored legislation during the 2022 session to put the makeup of the commission in the hands of voters.
The bill failed to pass the state Senate.
Last spring, the House killed an attempt by Silvia and his allies to give the county lawmakers even more financial control over Gunstock operations.
What’s next
On Thursday afternoon, both Gunstock Resort and the Gunstock Area Commission issued statements about the resignations.
Peter Ness, the Gunstock Area Commission chairman, said the resignations were “unsolicited and spontaneous” and that the commission “will not speculate as to why those persons took those actions.”
“In light of last night’s unprecedented actions, the GAC is developing plans to ensure Gunstock’s continued operations as seamlessly as possible,” said Ness, and it intends to “remain open, continue employment of valuable staff, provide guests with exceptional experiences and fulfill the GAC’s obligations to the taxpayers by securing financial stability of the Gunstock Mountain Resort.”
In a statement from Gunstock, a representative said the resignations led to the closure of the Adventure Park, retail shop, and food and beverage concessions, but already scheduled events will take place, including the upcoming SoulFest, the largest Christian music festival in New England.
Gunstock Campground and the Camp Store will operate as usual.
“Gunstock Mountain Resort staff would like to extend their sincerest apologies to guests who had reservations at the mountain this week, or those with plans to visit and partake in summer adventures. They are devastated by the enormous shift in command and have a lot of questions about how to operate going forward,” the release from the resort said.
The release said middle management “unanimously decided to suspend operations” of some Gunstock operations “while staff recalibrates, and meetings are had to decide how to proceed with summer operations.”
Kiedaisch said Thursday that he resigned in solidarity with the managers. None of the four remaining commissioners responded to an email request for comment.
Gunstock has been very successful for the past two years, Kiedaisch said, attributing that to Day and his team and the former commissioners’ plan to keep the resort financially sustainable.
“We’ll see what these guys (the current commissioners) do,” he said.
Kiedaisch said the managers were well compensated by Belknap County standards, but not by ski industry standards.
The Gunstock Area Commission “will not be able to replace” the resigned managers for what they had been paying them, he said.
Without a management team in place soon, said Kiedaisch, there is the possibility that Gunstock “may not be ready to open for winter.”