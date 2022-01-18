LACONIA -- Following the resignation of its chairman and subsequent notices in a local newspaper on Tuesday, the lawsuit by the Gunstock Area Commission against its appointive body -- the Belknap County Delegation -- appears to be nearing an end.
The lawsuit in Belknap Superior Court is premised on the belief that the Delegation wants to privatize the operation of the county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford despite the fact that the Gunstock Area Commission has made it both successful and profitable.
That underlying disagreement came to a head last October, when four of the Gunstock commissioners petitioned the delegation to remove fellow commissioner Peter Ness for allegedly attempting to sell Gunstock a software product his company developed and for being disrespectful to employees.
But at a subsequent meeting of the delegation, chairman Mike Sylvia said Gunstock commissioners Brian Gallagher, Gary Kiedaisch and Rusty McLear had violated numerous laws, including criminal ones, and that they, not Ness, should be removed.
Concerned about how the Ness hearing was conducted without what they considered to be a lack of due process, and then put on notice by the delegation that they might be removed and replaced at the delegation’s Nov. 15, 2021 meeting, Gallagher, Kiedaisch and McLear sued the delegation.
Judge James O’Neill denied the Gunstock commissioners’ request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the meeting. Later, O’Neill also denied their request for a permanent injunction that the Gunstock commissioners hoped would give them the opportunity to defend themselves, including the right to present evidence and call witnesses, at a future removal hearing of the delegation.
As of Tuesday, the Gunstock commissioners’ appeal of that ruling is pending as is a Feb. 16 hearing on the delegation’s motion to dismiss the commissioners’ lawsuit.
While those motions may ultimately be moot, no filing in that regard has yet been submitted by either party, said Tammy Jackson, a communications assistant with the New Hampshire Judicial Branch, on Tuesday.
In a Jan. 12 letter to Sylvia, Gallagher said he was resigning “effective immediately,” adding that “This volunteer position, with all the challenges it now presents, does not allow me to be as effective to the future growth of Gunstock as was once thought possible. Sadly I have come to clearly recognize that the ever increasing time requirements for me now exceeds my personnel (sic) availability to serve as a commissioner.”
The Laconia Daily Sun ran a notice stating the delegation will meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 to “appoint a new Gunstock Area Commissioner.”