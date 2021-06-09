Voters in Bow and Dunbarton elected Democrat Muriel Hall to the New Hampshire House as state representative for Merrimack County District 23 in a special election Tuesday.
The official vote tally shows Hall receiving 1,912 votes, and Republican Chris Lins getting 1,393 votes. Hall’s victory puts the Republican majority in the House at 212-187. There is currently one vacancy.
The Merrimack County District 23 seat has been vacant since former representative Samantha Fox resigned on Jan. 12.
In a statement, Representative-elect Hall said she is humbled to represent residents of Bow and Dunbarton in Concord.
“Thank you to the thousands of people who have stood with me in this fight for public education, workers' rights, and health care,” said Hall. “Throughout this campaign, I have heard from the people in this community what they need in a leader and I am ready to deliver.”
Prior to her retirement, Hall taught at Bow Memorial School for 32 years. She has been recognized for excellence in education, leadership, advocacy, and service to community at the local, state, and national levels.
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Raymond Buckley and state Republican Party Chair Stephen Stepanek both issued statements after the results were announced Tuesday night.
“Tonight, Muriel Hall won a well-earned victory against the Chris Sununu political machine thanks to the tireless work of Granite Staters,” said Buckley. “Bow and Dunbarton voters came out to support Muriel because she is a beloved member of the community who has already made lasting contributions as an educator at the Bow Memorial School for over 30 years.”
Stepanek thanked Lins for running.
“We know Chris gave it his all and had tremendous support from NHGOPP activists and volunteers, but unfortunately out-of-state and national union interests flooded this seat with cash and canvassers after the Democrats’ embarrassing losses in Merrimack in April and Manchester in May,” said Stepanek.