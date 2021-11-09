U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan stood by her record Tuesday after Gov. Chris Sununu announced he would not run against her.
“What I focus on is really delivering results for the people of New Hampshire and the things that they tell me matter to them,” Hassan said during a Manchester news conference touting the $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by both the House and Senate.
“All of these priorities don’t change given who my opponent is,” she said.
Hassan said she’ll leave giving Sununu a grade to political pundits.
She did not watch a livestream of Sununu’s announcement that he would seek a fourth term as governor. Instead, she started her day at the dentist.
Hassan called the infrastructure bill a “game-changer” in approving long-delayed work on roads, bridges and highways. It also has provisions for broadband access, clean drinking water, cybersecurity and expanding passenger rail in the state.
“This is all after we passed the American Rescue Plan providing tax cuts for working families, kept small businesses afloat during the pandemic and helped people who were struggling during the pandemic as well,” the senator said.
She spoke of the Endless Frontier Act, a bipartisan bill to help the United States boost innovation, manufacturing, supply chains and outcompete China.
Some of the long-term issues are working to lower inflation and gas prices, she said.
Hassan stood by her bipartisan record.
“I’ve stood up to President Biden on a number of things and stood up to leader (Chuck) Schumer too,” she said of the Senate majority leader. “I know how independent the people of New Hampshire are.”
As for Sununu’s job as governor during the pandemic, Hassan said she worried about lagging vaccination rates and the state falling behind the rest of New England.
“We’ve seen outbreaks, especially right now in the North Country,” she said. “We need to speak with one voice across party lines about the importance of people being vaccinated, so we can get to the other side of this pandemic.”
She pointed to efforts to secure 60,000 rapid COVID tests for the Granite State.
“That’s the type of thing we need to focus on,” Hassan said.