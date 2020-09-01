The U.S. Postal Service has confirmed it will not reconnect mail sorting machines that have been taken offline in Manchester, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said Tuesday.
Last week, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told officials in Congress he doesn’t plan on reinstating decommissioned mail-sorting machines and collection boxes, claiming they aren’t needed. DeJoy told Hassan he would look into the situation at the Manchester Processing and Distribution Center, which the senator recently toured.
Hassan pressed DeJoy on this issue when he testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on August 21. She has spoken with postal employees about their concerns with the postmaster general’s recent changes.
On Tuesday, Hassan said she was disappointed to hear from DeJoy that he has decided against reconnecting the sorting machines.
“As Granite State postal workers do everything that they can to get mail delivered on time and safely during this unprecedented pandemic, the Trump administration is creating confusion and chaos,” said Hassan in a statement. “When I toured the Manchester Processing and Distribution Center last week, I saw first-hand the various sorting machines in use, including the machine that broke down in recent weeks. The Postal Service must have backups to prevent delivery delays, and it is indefensible to sell a sorting machine for scrap metal months before an election. I will keep doing everything I can to hold the Postmaster General accountable and support postal workers’ efforts to deliver for the American people.”
New Hampshire’s congressional delegation has been pushing against further cuts to the U.S. Postal Service since four mail-sorting machines in the Manchester processing facility were taken offline in August.
Hassan has previously said she had heard from a Manchester couple who got their prescription medications in the mail and had started rationing medication in response to slower mail service.
Rep. Chris Pappas wrote a letter calling on the inspector general of the postal service to look into the sale and destruction of working machines.
“At a time when Americans have a greater need for the Postal Service than ever before, machines are being taken offline and even sold for scrap,” Pappas said in a statement. “It defies logic and common sense that as Granite Staters are depending on the mail to get their medications, run their small businesses, stay connected with loved ones, and safely cast a ballot, the Postal Service would sell machines for scrap parts.”
The House voted last month to provide the Postal Service with $25 billion and require it to keep its operations and service levels the same as they were on Jan. 1, through the beginning of 2021. That legislation is not expected to advance in the Republican-controlled Senate and the White House has threatened to veto it, according to Reuters.