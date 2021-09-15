Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., is urging federal agencies to take measures to prevent and prosecute the use of cryptocurrency for criminal purposes, including cyberattacks, after Peterborough officials announced last month the town was scammed out of $2.3 million by cybercriminals.
In the letter, Hassan discusses how the anonymity provided by cryptocurrency has helped facilitate its use by criminals, including payments for cyberattacks as was the case in Peterborough, and urges relevant agencies to implement more robust oversight of cryptocurrency exchanges and go after those responsible.
“This in turn could prevent illicit use of this novel financial technology while allowing the legitimate use of cryptocurrencies to flourish as a whole,” writes Hassan.
The letter includes seven questions for officials, asking if requiring cryptocurrency exchanges to reverse or reimburse users in cases of fraud, similar to what is done with credit cards and wire transfers, help combat the criminal use of cryptocurrencies.
With the help of bank officials and the U.S. Secret Service, almost $600,000 stolen from Peterborough was returned earlier this month, of the $2.3 million stolen by scammers.
The money was stolen when thieves emailed town finance officials, impersonating the ConVal School District and a contractor working on a bridge, and told the town to deposit scheduled payments to different bank accounts than what had been previously used. Town finance officials were supposed to call to verify the new bank accounts, but instead made the bank transfers worth $2.3 million to accounts controlled by thieves.
The U.S. Secret Service is investigating the theft, and were able to recover $594,000 with the help of bank staff. Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said the recovery of that sum was only possible because the funds had not yet been converted to cryptocurrency. She said the rest of the stolen money is likely impossible to recover.
The town is trying to get more money through its insurer, the New Hampshire Public Risk Management Exchange.
The letter is part of Hassan’s efforts to strengthen cybersecurity at all levels of government, following a successful effort to pass into law bipartisan legislation requiring the Department of Homeland Security to establish a Cybersecurity State Coordinator position in every state.
“We know that what happened in Peterborough will happen again, and we must do everything we can to give our communities the tools that they need to defend against cybercriminals in order to protect their online systems — and in turn, taxpayer dollars,” said Hassan. “We know that cybercriminals are smart, savvy, and able to identify and attack our weak spots — and we must make sure that our state and local governments are ready.”