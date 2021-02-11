A heated exchange last month between a female parking control officer and Joe Kelly Levasseur resulted in a complaint filed against the alderman at-large, after she wrote him a ticket for parking in an area on Elm Street reserved for use by city buses.
The names of the parking control officer and Levasseur are blacked out of a redacted copy of the complaint obtained from the Manchester Police Department through a Right-to-Know request filed by the New Hampshire Union Leader. The redacted copy shows only that an "alderman" was involved in the incident, though Levasseur confirmed his involvement when contacted by a reporter.
The report, filed Jan. 28 with Manchester police -- two days after the alleged incident -- claims an alderman told the parking enforcement officer, “What the f--- are you doing? I can’t believe you’re doing this. Do you know who the hell I am?”
Levasseur told a Union Leader reporter on Thursday the $50 ticket has been paid.
According to the police report, the incident occurred Jan. 26 at 2:31 p.m. outside the Bridge St. Cafe at 1117 Elm St.
After the parking control officer wrote a $50 ticket for a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone -- one reserved for Manchester Transit Authority buses -- the officer told police she put the ticket on the vehicle’s windshield and started taking pictures of it, which enforcement officers are required to do each time a ticket is issued.
According to the report, the enforcement officer told police a man came “flying” out of The Pint Publik House at 1111 Elm St, yelling and swearing and saying he was allowed to park there because he had an aldermanic placard on his dashboard.
Aldermen are given placards identifying them as city officials. The placards, issued through the city clerk’s office, allow aldermen to avoid paying parking fees while conducting city business.
On Thursday, Levasseur said he stopped in to Mint Bistro, at 1105 Elm St., to speak with owner and former alderman Tim Baines about a constituent’s issue and “pick up some sushi.” He said the stop lasted longer than he expected, and he was surprised to see the enforcement officer issuing him a ticket because his placard was “right there on my dashboard.”
“It looked like she was taking a selfie of the ticket and my car,” said Levasseur. “I told her I have a placard in my window. I said ‘I’m an alderman, I’m allowed to park here when I’m visiting a constituent.’ She said she didn't know anything about the placard, and didn’t know anything about me being an alderman. She was really rude.”
According to the complaint, a city bus pulled up to take on passengers and was blocking traffic on Elm Street because it couldn’t pull into the designated zone due to the presence of an illegally parked vehicle.
The enforcement officer told police the alderman used his cell phone to take photos of her, and asked how she liked having someone take her picture.
The parking officer told police after that she headed to her office at Victory Parking Garage, reported the incident to her supervisor and filed a formal complaint.
She told police she felt intimidated by the exchange, and described the alderman as “nuts.”
The report states she told police the alderman didn’t make any direct threats against her, and never came within more than a couple of feet of her.
In the police report, Manchester Police Officer Morgan Lovejoy writes that while the enforcement officer was intimidated by the incident, “there was no criminal aspect associated with this complaint. (The parking control officer) was not threatened or assaulted during this incident and once she walked away, this ended the interaction.”
Levasseur said he took a picture of the enforcement officer in case he decided to file a complaint of his own.
“I drove away and said to myself, ‘I parked in a bad spot,’” said Levasseur. “I paid the ticket.
"There are 13 other aldermen and I'm the only alderman that would ever get a ticket for parking with the placard on their dash.”