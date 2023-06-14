Hillsborough County Attorney John J. Coughlin has endorsed Jay Ruais in his bid to become the next mayor of Manchester.

“I am proud to endorse Jay Ruais for Mayor of Manchester,” Coughlin said in a statement issued Wednesday. “As a former Judge, Marine Corps and Army veteran and the Elected Hillsborough County Attorney, I have full faith and confidence that Jay will successfully prioritize the safety and well-being of Manchester families. He will redouble efforts to provide our police and first responders with the necessary resources to make our streets safer, while focusing on solving the challenges facing our community like homelessness and the underlying drivers of this crisis, mental health and addiction.”