Hillsborough County Attorney John J. Coughlin has endorsed Jay Ruais in his bid to become the next mayor of Manchester.
“I am proud to endorse Jay Ruais for Mayor of Manchester,” Coughlin said in a statement issued Wednesday. “As a former Judge, Marine Corps and Army veteran and the Elected Hillsborough County Attorney, I have full faith and confidence that Jay will successfully prioritize the safety and well-being of Manchester families. He will redouble efforts to provide our police and first responders with the necessary resources to make our streets safer, while focusing on solving the challenges facing our community like homelessness and the underlying drivers of this crisis, mental health and addiction.”
“He knows that a safe city allows for a prosperous city, and as mayor will work with anyone and everyone to deliver common sense, long-term solutions to bring about a new day for Manchester."
Although municipal elections in Manchester are nonpartisan, the reality is races for major offices — particularly mayor — typically feature candidates backed by the two major parties.
The mayor’s office was occupied by a steady string of Republicans from 2006 to 2018, when current Mayor Joyce Craig defeated current Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas.
Craig announced earlier this month she will not seek a fourth term.
Three other candidates have declared their candidacies for mayor of the state’s largest city — Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani, Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart, and former state senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh.
Ruais was previously endorsed by Gov. Chris Sununu and former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte.
In a Union Leader op-ed column earlier this year, Ruais wrote candidly about past struggles with alcohol addiction and two DUI arrests. He highlighted his work in advocacy and public policy and his work with groups like Catholic Charities.
“13 years ago, I was arrested for my second DUI, and I knew I had to chart a new course,” Ruais said in a statement. “I knew I needed to remove alcohol from my life. And I knew I wanted to dedicate my future to public service. And that is exactly what I have done.”
Ruais said he has been sober since March 9, 2010.
“When I walk down Elm Street, or go to our parks, I see people struggling and am reminded that it could have been me,” Ruais said in a statement. “Manchester is a city filled with promise. I am proud of our city, and I love our community, but we are failing to reach our potential.”
Ruais lives in Ward 7 with his wife, Veronica, who immigrated to the United States from Peru in 2005.
Ruais said he was a sophomore in high school on Sept. 11, 2001. He said he always harbored a “strong desire to serve our nation in uniform,” but due to mistakes he made prior to becoming sober “there were obstacles on this path.” After years of effort, he realized his dream when he was sworn into the Army National Guard on Aug. 6, 2020.
Returning to New Hampshire from his Army training, Ruais began working at Catholic Charities New Hampshire, where he supported Liberty House, a sober transitional living program for homeless veterans in Manchester, and New Generation, a transitional home providing shelter and support for pregnant and parenting women.
Ruais is a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 5163 in Manchester. He is also a board member at Light of Life, a Manchester nonprofit with a mission of serving women who have experienced abuse, sexual trauma and exploitation, and a parishioner at Ste. Marie’s Roman Catholic Church on the West Side.