More than a dozen nonprofits and houses of worship across New Hampshire are getting nearly $1 million in funding to improve security, members of the state's congressional delegation announced Tuesday.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), chair of the Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight Subcommittee, joined Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas in a joint statement announcing 14 nonprofits will receive $951,951 under the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.
“Granite Staters of all faiths deserve to feel safe in their house of worship, but the increasing attacks that we have seen on certain communities threatens that sense of security,” Sen. Hassan said in a statement. “I was glad to lead efforts to expand federal funding for this critical grant program to help ensure that smaller states like New Hampshire receive more federal resources to help our nonprofits and houses of worship stay safe.”
“Every Granite Stater should be able find solace in their house of worship, should they choose, without fearing for the safety of themselves or community members,” said Sen. Shaheen in a statement. “Too many times, our nation has borne witness to horrific violence targeting houses of worship, which is why federal resources to protect congregants is so critical. These federal dollars will help shore up security at locations throughout the state to protect those practicing their faith and allow the peace of mind that every person deserves.”
In Manchester, New Hampshire Catholic Charities Inc. Long-Term Care and Rehabilitation is slated to receive $49,756. Saint Anselm College is in line for $98,624, with The Derryfield School getting $100,000.
Additional New Hampshire nonprofits and houses of worship receiving federal grant funding to help combat foreign and domestic terrorist threats include:
· Concord Christian Academy (Concord) -- $94,600
· Crossing Life Church and Community Center (Windham) -- $100,000
· First Congregational Church of Wakefield NH-UCC (Wakefield) -- $25,000