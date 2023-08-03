Almost two dozen nonprofits and houses of worship across New Hampshire are getting more than $2 million in funding to improve security, members of the state’s congressional delegation announced Thursday.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a senior member of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, joined Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas in a joint statement announcing 22 nonprofits will receive $2,104,092 under the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.