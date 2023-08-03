Almost two dozen nonprofits and houses of worship across New Hampshire are getting more than $2 million in funding to improve security, members of the state’s congressional delegation announced Thursday.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a senior member of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, joined Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas in a joint statement announcing 22 nonprofits will receive $2,104,092 under the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.
“Granite Staters should not be worried about their safety while they are worshiping in a church or volunteering at a nonprofit in their community,” said Sen. Hassan in a statement.
“I am glad to announce a significant investment in New Hampshire nonprofits so that they can beef up their security. These nonprofits make a tremendous impact in their communities, and we must make sure that they’re protected against any potential threats.”
Federal officials also announced more than $4.8 million for the state’s Homeland Security Program and $200,000 for Coos County to help secure the northern border with Canada.
“As nonprofits and houses of worship across the nation continue to face violent threats and attacks, I’m glad to see these funds from the Department of Homeland Security heading to New Hampshire to better protect Granite Staters from senseless violence,” said Sen. Shaheen in a statement. “I’ll always advocate for investments in public safety and security measures, ensuring everyone can safely practice their faith.”
Those receiving funding include:
• Calvary Bible Church, Derry — $57,981
• Center Harbor Congregational Church, Center Harbor — $108,300
• Etz Hayim Synagogue, Derry — $92,220
• Grace River, Claremont — $41,000
• First Baptist Church of Hampton Falls, Hampton Falls — $41,918
• Newfields Community Church, Newfields — $123,900
• Parish of the Resurrection, Nashua — $77,500
• St. Paul's Church, Concord — $55,420
• Temple Beth Abraham, Nashua — $38,050
• Crossing Life Church, Windham — $150,000
• The First Church, Nashua — $141,321
• The Zeal Movement, Manchester — $87,300
• United Church of Christ, Keene — $65,000
• Boys and Girls Club of Greater Nashua, Nashua — $148,692
Craig Fitzgerald, the Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua, said "the safety of our members” is the organization’s No. 1 priority.
“These funds will help us strengthen the physical security of our building, where we serve hundreds of children from across the Greater Nashua Area each and every day,” Fitzgerald said in a statement.
NH Technology Institute President Patrick Tompkins said the grant money is “vital to enhancing safety and security on NHTI’s 250-acre campus,” including residence halls.
“Additional cameras will provide coverage for blind spots, and building access controls will especially benefit students who live on campus,” said Tompkins.
Nicole Clegg, acting CEO of Planned Parenthood of New England, said the organization is “incredibly grateful” for the funding.
“The NH Congressional delegation's advocacy in this moment is especially critical as we see escalated anti-abortion protests across the state and the country,” Clegg said in a statement. “This grant will help our mission to deliver quality, affordable reproductive health care in the Granite State and help ensure the security of our community members."