U.S. President Biden speaks about his plans after Supreme Court decision on student debt forgiveness in Washington

Supporters of President Joe Biden’s s plans for student debt relief march near the White House in Washington after a Supreme Court decision blocking the president’s plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt on Friday.

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — With a mix of grief, disappointment and anger, student loan borrowers absorbed the impact of Friday’s Supreme Court decision striking down President Biden’s sweeping plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt.

Many had anxiously waited for more than a year for Biden to lay out a plan to fulfill his campaign promise, only to have the program shelved by legal challenges. Some remained optimistic the court would side with the administration, but on Friday their hopes were dashed by a 6-3 ruling against one of Biden’s signature economic policies.