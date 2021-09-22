In a Manchester primary election featuring contested races for mayor, and seats on the board of aldermen and school board, the most interesting result was a ballot question.
City voters overwhelmingly rejected the question, which asked if a charter commission should be established to either revise the existing city charter or establish a new one. Official results show 4,284 voted “yes,” and 5,015 voted “no.”
“That’s never happened here before, as far as I know,” said City Clerk Matt Normand. “Over the last 30 years, the question whether to establish a commission has come up three times, and it’s never been defeated. The question always passes, but this time it wasn’t even close.”
The question won just three wards: 1, 2 and 3.
Tuesday’s question wasn’t connected to proposed charter amendments that will appear on ballots this November. Those amendments ask whether to allow the city’s school board to set its own budget for the school district — and override the city’s tax cap — without input or approval by aldermen.
Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson ruled Tuesday the city may move ahead with including the question on the ballot for the November election, finding that the proposed change to the city charter, “while substantial, does not result in a change in the city’s form of government,” and constitutes an amendment, not a revision.
This week’s vote has some supporters of giving the school board budget autonomy concerned.
“It doesn’t bode well for the November vote,” said one city official on condition of anonymity.
Section 8.03 of the City Charter requires the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to put the question of a charter review before Queen City voters at least once every 10 years.
Earlier this year, Normand presented a proposal to board members to speed up the process while saving taxpayers money.
The last regular charter commission convened in 2012, meaning a charter revision question must be presented to voters no later than September 2022.
Normand told aldermen in February that since the city’s last commission was formed, at least four state laws have been amended to prohibit holding a special municipal election on the same day as the state biennial election.
That means if aldermen were to wait until next year to start the process, the city would be required to hold a special standalone citywide election to send the question of charter revision to the voters and — if it passed — to elect members to the commission on a day other than a regular election day.
Each of these elections costs about $60,000, in addition to scheduled citywide state elections.
In total, the city would see election expenses in Fiscal Year 2023 exceed $200,000. At the same time, voter turnout likely would be significantly lower for the special elections.
Instead, Normand recommended the board start the city charter review process this fall to align with the regularly scheduled municipal election cycle.
The timeline extended the entire process by a year but gave the city a chance to save money over the next two budget cycles, align the charter review process with regularly scheduled municipal elections to take advantage of peak voter turnout, and create a window on the back end of the process — after the commission has concluded its work — to educate voters on any proposed charter amendments.
Board members unanimously approved Normand’s timeline for a 2021 City Charter Commission back in February.