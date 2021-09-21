In a repeat of their 2019 showdown, Republican former state Rep. Victoria Sullivan will once again challenge incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig in November for the Queen City’s corner office.
Unofficial results from Tuesday’s city primary show Craig, seeking a third term, topped the ticket in the mayoral primary with 5,477 votes, or 52% of the vote, while Sullivan finished second with 2,545 votes. The third candidate, Rich Girard, trailed with 2,417 votes.
Craig defeated Sullivan by more than 2,600 votes in 2019. The municipal election will be held Nov. 2.
“I’m thankful for the enthusiastic support we saw today,” said Craig in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of the work of our campaign, and grateful for the volunteers and everyone who came out and made their voices heard. Manchester is ready to continue its growth, and I will continue working to earn the support of Queen City residents on November 2nd.”
Asked what she will do differently from 2019, Sullivan said, “I have fundraised harder.” She said she thinks her campaign has more volunteer power this time around. “People are really motivated to work with us to help us save our city.”
Voter turnout was low throughout the city, with unofficial numbers out of the city clerk’s office showing 10,439 votes were cast, or approximately 17.9% of the city’s 58,269 registered voters.
The 2019 municipal primary had approximately 14% voter turnout, while the 2017 primary saw a 19% voter turnout.
In 2017 Craig — born and raised in Manchester — became the first woman elected mayor of the Queen City. She began her public service in 2007 when she ran for and won a seat on the Board of School Committee. In 2009, Craig won a seat as Ward 1 alderman. She and her husband, Michael Craig, an attorney, have three children, William, Sarah and Kathryn.
Sullivan is a former state representative and served as the assistant majority leader in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
The Craig campaign has raised roughly $440,000 in her bid for reelection. On Monday Sullivan’s camp filed her initial campaign finance reports, showing $50,000 raised through Sept. 20, according to paperwork available on the city website.
The Girard for Mayor campaign reported raising $38,926 as of Sept. 20.
Other races
Tuesday’s primary election also narrowed the field of candidates for alderman and school board seats in several wards across the city.
• In Ward 8, Edward Sapienza won a special election to fill the aldermanic seat left vacant when Mike Porter resigned earlier this year. Sapienza received 603 votes, with Sean Sargent receiving 354 and Tom Katsiantonis receiving 201.
• In the alderman-at-large race, unofficial results showed incumbent Joe Kelly Levasseur with 3,556 votes, followed by former fire chief Dan Goonan with 3,472, June Trisciani received 3,395 votes and incumbent Dan O’Neil got 2,872. Elizabeth Moreau received 2,087, Mary Georges 1,156, Anthony Harris 550, and Winter Trabex (appearing on the ballot as Mark Dennis) received 316 votes.
“I’m very thankful to the great citizens of Manchester that voted for me,” said Levasseur. “I promise to continue to be the pesky question-asker I have always been and will always work hard to make government accountable to taxpayers.”
The former fire chief was the second-highest vote-getter in the city in his first campaign.
"I'm really kind of humbled by the whole thing," Goonan said Tuesday. He said it was a strange feeling to be advocating for himself during the campaign, after years of advocating for the fire department and for the city.
Goonan said if elected, he wants to keep advocating for the city.
"I'm trying to put the 'non' back in 'nonpartisan,' Goonan said. "We need more people that are going to work together to find a common solution."
• For School Board-at- Large, unofficial results show Jim O’Connell was the top vote-getter with 4,396 votes, followed by Peter Argeropoulos with 3,575, Will Infantine with 3,031, Joe Lachance with 2,923, and Steve Focht with 883.
The top four candidates for school board and alderman-at-large will appear on the November ballot.
Statewide reaction
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley called the results an “excellent night” for Democrats in the Queen City.
“We continued to build power at every level and in every race,” said Buckley. “We would like to send special congratulations to Mayor Joyce Craig for her overwhelming, decisive, victory! Since 2018, Manchester has been well-served under her responsible leadership, and voters know she will continue to guide Manchester with a steady hand.
“The Queen City overwhelmingly rejected Victoria Sullivan and her dangerous ideologies two years ago and we’re on track to do it again. Since her loss in 2019, she has aligned herself with the fringes of her party and extreme right-wing conspiracy theorists.”
Greg Moore of Americans for Prosperity New Hampshire commented on social media that 52% “is not exactly an ideal spot for an incumbent.”
“Craig is going to have to work it in the general,” said Moore.