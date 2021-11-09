Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump is at war “with the rule of law and the Constitution,” and GOP lawmakers sitting silently “in the face of these false and dangerous claims” are aiding his efforts.
Cheney made the comments Tuesday at the 2021 Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications' First Amendment Award Celebration, held at the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College.
The event honored Tara Gunnigle and Jon Pearson, a Webster couple known for shining a light on wrongdoing in local government.
Cheney is vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol. She is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, where hundreds of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory in an attempt to keep Trump in office.
Cheney said the challenge before the country in the months ahead is to determine whether citizens will do their civic duty and “defend the Constitution and stand for truth.”
"Will we put duty to our oath above partisan politics or will we look away from the danger and the threat, embrace the lies and enable the liar?” asked Cheney. “There is no gray area when it comes to that question, when it comes to this moment. There is no middle ground.”
Cheney joins a distinguished list of previous Loeb School First Amendment Award speakers, including well-known journalists and elected officials. Both Biden and Trump are past speakers.
Cheney said the country is confronting “a domestic threat that we have never faced before.”
“A former president who's attempting to unravel the foundations of our constitutional republic, aided by political leaders, who have made themselves willing hostages to this dangerous and irrational man," Cheney said.
In her speech, Cheney mentioned she visited the Eliot Burying Ground in Roxbury, Mass, Tuesday, where 15 of her ancestors are buried. She highlighted ties to New Hampshire, saying her great-great-grandfather Samuel Fletcher Cheney was born in Merrimack County.
Cheney said she is a "conservative Republican" who disagrees strongly with “nearly everything President Biden has done since he has been in office," saying she supports "limited government, low taxes, a strong national defense" and family values.
She also repeatedly attacked Trump, calling him a "liar" who "tragically misled" Americans and "provoked violence" on Jan. 6.
"I love my party. I love its history. I love its principles," Cheney said. "But I love my country more. I know this nation needs a Republican Party that is based on truth."
2024 must wait
In an interview with a Union Leader reporter, Cheney said any decision on a potential run for president in 2024 would have to wait.
“I’m focused on the (Jan. 6) committee, on my reelection,” said Cheney. “I think what happens in 2024 is crucial for the country. I think the Biden policies are very bad, I think we’re seeing the impact of his border policies and the impact of his economic policies. I think the pull out of Afghanistan was a catastrophe, and we need an alternative -- but our alternative cannot be Trump. Our alternative can’t be an embrace of lies and an embrace of insurrection. The (GOP) party’s got to get back to substance, we have to be based on truth.”
Would she offer herself up as an alternative to Trump?
“That’s a decision I will make another day,” said Cheney. “But I do think it’s really important to recognize that the candidates who have embraced the former president’s lies, candidates who in my view objected to the electoral vote on Jan. 6 for example, who led those efforts ... I think those people have disqualified themselves. I think you have to make sure that the president of the United States is somebody who is faithful to the Constitution and puts that above party.”
First Amendment Award
The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications' First Amendment Award Celebration honors New Hampshire individuals or groups that have advanced or exercised their First Amendment rights in some special or extraordinary way. Past recipients have included government whistleblowers, citizen activists, school board members, and newspapers.
This year’s awardees, Gunnigle and Pearson, are regular attendees at select board meetings in Webster.
The couple were at a board meeting last year when the topic of using gravel from two town-owned parcels near Walker Pond was raised. Town treasurer Bruce Johnson said that wouldn't happen because he had purchased the land from the town.
That was news to Gunnigle and Pearson, who filed Right-to-Know requests but were told files on the matter were either sealed, missing, or did not exist.
The pair kept digging, eventually collecting nearly 100 pages of information, which they presented to Webster police and the Merrimack County attorney.
Johnson was charged and this year pleaded no contest in Franklin District Court to two counts of violating the “public officials barred from certain private dealings” law for purchasing the two lots from the town while he was treasurer. He was fined $1,200.
According to information gathered by Gunnigle and Pearson, Johnson paid $7,000 for the two 1 1/2-acre lots, which were assessed at a combined value of $44,000 in 2019.
The couple said being named recipients of the First Amendment honor gives them "another reason to keep pushing forward for the Constitution of the U.S. and the state of New Hampshire, so that all people are represented equally in all ways."
“It’s a priceless gift we have in this country -- the Freedom of Information Act, freedom of speech,” said Gunnigle. “I don’t care who you are. I don’t care if it’s the president of the United States. They broke the law and I’m coming after them.”