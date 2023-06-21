U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and Indian Prime Minister Modi visit the National Science Foundation in Alexandria

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a visit to the National Science Foundation with U.S. first lady Jill Biden (not pictured) in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday.

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to deepen defense and technology cooperation between their countries during Modi’s official visit to the White House, despite lingering concerns about human rights in India.

Two days of carefully orchestrated official events had a bumpy start on Wednesday afternoon, however, when Modi was so late to a planned tour of the National Science Foundation that the president’s wife Jill Biden, a teacher, started without him.

U.S. first lady Biden hosts a media preview in advance of Thursday's State Dinner as part of Indian Prime Minister Modi's official visit to the U.S, in Washington

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a media preview in advance of Thursday’s state dinner as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to the United States, on Wednesday.