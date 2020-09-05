A range of voter information is available online from the Secretary of State’s Office. At app.sos.nh.gov, you can:
• Check your party affiliation.
• Find your polling place.
• Check the status of your absentee ballot.
• Download sample ballots for your town or ward.
Registering to vote: If you are not yet registered to vote, you may do so at the polls on election day. Be prepared to show proof of ID, age, citizenship and domicile.
Party affiliation: To vote in a primary, you must declare party affiliation by choosing one party’s ballot. If you weren’t already affiliated with that party, you may change back to undeclared at the polls after voting. If you were already listed in either party, you cannot change to undeclared at the polls.