Alireza Akbari, Iran's former deputy defense minister, speaks during an interview with Khabaronline in Tehran, Iran, in this undated picture obtained on Thursday.

DUBAI/LONDON -- Iran has executed a British-Iranian national who once served as its deputy defense minister, its judiciary said, defying calls from London and Washington for his release after he was handed the death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.

Britain, which had declared the case against Alireza Akbari politically motivated, condemned the execution, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling it "a callous and cowardly act carried out by a barbaric regime."