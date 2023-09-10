Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani meets with the Governor of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Reza Farzin, in Doha

Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani meets with the Governor of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Reza Farzin, in Doha, Qatar, June 14, 2023. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

DUBAI/DOHA -- When $6 billion of unfrozen Iranian funds are wired to banks in Qatar as early as next week, it will trigger a carefully choreographed sequence that will see as many as five detained U.S. dual nationals leave Iran and a similar number of Iranian prisoners held in the U.S. fly home, according to eight Iranian and other sources familiar with the negotiations who spoke to Reuters.

As a first step, Iran on Aug. 10 released four U.S. citizens from Tehran’s Evin prison into house arrest, where they joined a fifth, who was already under house arrest. Later that day U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the move the first step of a process that would lead to their return home.