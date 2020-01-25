BAGHDAD - Iraqi security forces fired on protest camps across the country Saturday as a leading cleric withdrew support for the months-old movement, raising the prospect of greater violence and bloodshed.
At least three people were killed in the violence, the country's human rights commission said.
In the capital, Baghdad, an early morning assault with tear gas and bullets forced protesters from their positions and sent ripples of fear through a central square. In the southern cities of Basra, Nasiriyah and Diwaniyah, police burned tents and shot at fleeing crowds.
Since beginning in October, Iraq's protests have emerged as the largest anti-establishment movement in the country's history, already felling a government after their calls for reform met with lethal violence. At least 500 protesters have been killed, while thousands more have been maimed or otherwise wounded.
Saturday's clashes began hours after what may turn out to be a seminal intervention by Moqtada al-Sadr, a cleric revered by many and whose followers have been among the uprising's foot soldiers. In a tweet late Friday, he expressed "disappointment and regret" at the protesters and accused them of being the "paid tools" of foreign powers.
Many of the protesters packed up and left, some in tears. In Baghdad's central Tahrir Square, a young man begged fellow protesters for forgiveness, telling them that he did not want to leave, but felt he had no choice.