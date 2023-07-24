JERUSALEM -- Israel's parliament on Monday ratified the first bill of a judicial overhaul sought by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after last-gasp compromise efforts collapsed and failed to ease a constitutional crisis convulsing the country for months.

The amendment limiting the Supreme Court's powers to void some government decisions if it deemed them "unreasonable" passed by a 64 to 0 vote after opposition lawmakers abandoned the session in protest, some of them shouting: "For shame!"