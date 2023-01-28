Funeral of Israeli couple killed in January 27 Jerusalem shooting attack by Palestinian, in Beit Shemesh

Friends and family mourn married couple Eli Mizrahi and Natali Mizrahi who were killed on Friday in a shooting attack by a Palestinian gunman on the outskirts of Jerusalem, at their funeral in Beit Shemesh, Israel, on Sunday.

 RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

JERUSALEM — Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Saturday a “strong, swift and precise” response to a deadly Palestinian shooting attack near a synagogue on Jerusalem’s outskirts, as its military sent more troops into the occupied West Bank.

Seven people were killed in Friday’s attack and two others were wounded in another shooting in the city on Saturday.