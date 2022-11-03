FILE PHOTO: General elections in Israel

Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by wife Sara Netanyahu, addresses his supporters at his party headquarters during Israel’s general election in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

 AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

JERUSALEM — Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his election win as final results confirmed the former premier’s triumphant comeback at the head of a solidly right-wing alliance.

Netanyahu’s victory is set to end an unprecedented stalemate in Israel after five elections in less than four years.