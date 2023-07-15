FILE PHOTO: Israeli PM Netanyahu visits the Palmachim Air Force Base, near the city of Rishon Lezion

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement at the Palmachim Air Force Base near the city of Rishon Lezion, Israel, on July 5.

 AMIR COHEN/REUTERS

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered the hospital on Saturday with apparent dehydration after a coastal break during a heat wave, delaying the weekly cabinet meeting even though he declared himself well.

Netanyahu’s office said the 73-year-old was admitted to Sheba Hospital, close to his private residence, after experiencing dizziness, and would stay there overnight.