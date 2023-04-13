U.S. President Joe Biden visits Ireland

President Joe Biden and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar with camogie players at Farmleigh House, in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday.

 REUTERS

DUBLIN — President Joe Biden, a proud Irish-American, took his three-day tour of Ireland to Dublin on Thursday where he met the country’s president and prime minister ahead of an address to parliament and banquet at Dublin Castle.

Biden’s focus on one of his longest trips abroad as president shifted to celebrating his heritage from peace in Northern Ireland, where on Wednesday he urged political leaders there to restore their power-sharing government with the promise of significant U.S. investment.