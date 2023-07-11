Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig is running for governor, with a formal campaign event launching her 2024 Democratic gubernatorial bid planned for Wednesday.
“I’m running for governor to ensure that everyone in New Hampshire has the opportunity to succeed by strengthening our public schools, creating good-paying jobs, building more affordable housing, and protecting access to abortion,” Craig said in a statement.
“As I’ve had discussions with Granite Staters across New Hampshire, it’s clear that the same challenges we’re facing in Manchester are faced by communities across the state. Granite Staters deserve a governor that will partner with cities and towns to tackle our shared challenges and deliver for families.”
Craig, the first woman elected mayor of the Queen City, announced in April she would not seek a fourth term. She becomes the second Democrat to announce a run for governor. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord launched her campaign last month.
Craig said she first ran for mayor with a mission to get Manchester back on track. In a recent interview announcing she was forming a committee to explore a run for governor, Craig said during her tenure the city has added “thousands of new jobs, hundreds of affordable housing units, decreased school class sizes, and reduced violent crime by 38%t - and we’ve sent a message that Granite Staters’ reproductive rights are not up for grabs.”
Republican State Chairman Chris Ager responded to Craig’s announcement by saying Craig has “unequivocally failed Manchester during her time as mayor.”
“Her lack of leadership in the Queen City has led to rising crime and homelessness, failing schools, and increased taxes,” Ager said in a statement. “Granite Staters have seen what Joyce Craig has done in Manchester and will not let ‘Craig’s Chaos’ spread to the rest of New Hampshire."
House Majority Floor Leader Joe Sweeney, founder of GOP advocacy organization Granite Solutions, said Craig's track record as mayor “speaks volumes about the kind of governor she would be.”
“Her recent push for driver's licenses for illegal immigrants and her desire to dismantle Educational Freedom Accounts demonstrate a clear disconnect from the values of our state,” Sweeney said in a statement. “At Granite Solutions, we believe in policies that strengthen our communities and prioritize the needs of New Hampshire citizens. Let me be clear: We will vigorously oppose Joyce Craig's and Cinde Warmington's bids for governor."
Candidate's priorities
Craig said many of the conversations she had with residents across the state over the past few months centered on education.
“When we have strong public schools, and are setting our students up for success, we’ll have thriving communities,” said Craig. “People are also very concerned with reproductive rights. In my opinion, the government has no role in a decision that should remain between a woman, her family and her doctor, and I will fight to ensure it stays that way.”
Craig said the comments she’s heard from folks around the state are consistent with “what we’re encountering here in Manchester.”
Municipalities are “just not getting the support from the state,” Craig said. “I think it’s critical that we have a governor that understands what’s happening at the local level. We need a governor that recognizes the importance of working with local communities and making sure we’re putting our people first.”
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, has yet to announce whether he will seek an unprecedented fifth term as governor.
Republicans mentioned as possible contenders if Sununu doesn’t run include education commissioner Frank Edelblut, former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte and former state senate president and 2022 candidate for U.S. Senate Chuck Morse.
On May, Mayor Craig announced her exploratory campaign for Governor with the support of 70 New Hampshire leaders. She has since received the endorsement of the New Hampshire Building and Construction Trades Council, and shared a strong campaign finance report for the first filing deadline, raising more than $360,000 in just over a month.
Craig’s exploratory committee, headed by former four-term Gov. John Lynch and his wife, Dr. Susan Lynch, includes former state Democratic Party chair Kathy Sullivan, state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro and Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier, among dozens of other Democratic heavy hitters.
Backed by ex-governor
John Lynch said that during Craig’s tenure as mayor she has “fostered opportunities to build an innovative biotech industry, attract high paying jobs, and bring new businesses to the city.”
“Joyce’s leadership in Manchester and across the state make her the most well-prepared candidate to serve as our next governor, and her record as a winner in tough elections proves she can put together a winning campaign,” Lynch said in a statement. “Joyce has the vision, skills, and dedication to be an outstanding governor for the people of New Hampshire.”
Lynch will speak at Craig’s campaign kickoff event Wednesday.
After Craig’s announcement last month that she wouldn’t seek a fourth term as mayor, Dante Scala, a University of New Hampshire professor of politics, said that Craig has gained a lot of experience campaigning over the past decade — and a large donor base as well.
“Both would be assets in a campaign for higher office — Congress, for instance, or the governorship,” Scala said. “In addition, New Hampshire now has a lengthy history of electing women to higher office. That would benefit her as well.”
One thing she lacks, Scala said, is statewide name recognition.
“Even though she is mayor of the state’s largest city, Manchester is not all that large,” Scala said. “So outside of Manchester, she will have to work to pass the ‘Who’s that?’ test, even inside her own party. And as Ted Gatsas learned in 2016 when he ran for governor, being identified with Manchester is not always a positive thing.
“Tensions between urban and rural (areas) are real, and opponents will be quick to highlight the negative aspects of the city’s image.”
Craig doesn’t agree. She pointed to 2020, when mayors from across New Hampshire joined forces to demand the state do more to address the homelessness crisis.
“Being mayor of Manchester, the state’s largest city, presents you with an opportunity to work with others across the state to ensure we’re bettering the lives of community members.”
Democratic contenders
Craig and Warmington together already have raised more than $700,000, with more than $520,000 of that donated by mid-June.
Craig set records running for three terms as mayor of the state’s largest city, often raising more than $300,000 for her reelection efforts. So far, Craig has raised nearly $362,000, and as of last week had spent less than $30,000.
Warmington has raised $353,000 - most of which came in before she announced her run last month - and currently has $284,000.
“The stakes in this election couldn’t be higher,” Craig said. “If we’re going to defend reproductive freedom, invest in public education, and create opportunities for families across this state, we need a leader with a record of delivering results and winning tough elections.”
Asked to list a few of the highlights of her three terms, Craig cites several.
• Manchester was awarded $44 million in the Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge, which helped created more than 7,000 jobs in southern New Hampshire.
• The city also received a $25 million RAISE Grant, aimed at making the community safer for pedestrians, bikers and vehicles and connect the Millyard and downtown with South Elm Street.
• School class sizes decreased, violent crime fell by 38% and overall crime by 12% since Craig took office.
Craig was raised in Manchester on Crystal Lake in Ward 8.
She began her public service in 2007 when she won a seat on the Board of School Committee. In 2009, Craig won a seat as Ward 1 alderman. She and her husband, Michael Craig, an attorney, have three children: William, Sarah, and Kathryn, all of whom attended Manchester public schools.
She is “fourth-generation Manchester” as she puts it, having grown up on Corning Road in the Queen City’s South End.