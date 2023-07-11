Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig gives her last State of the City address at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on April 6, 2023.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig is running for governor, with a formal campaign event launching her 2024 Democratic gubernatorial bid planned for Wednesday.

“I’m running for governor to ensure that everyone in New Hampshire has the opportunity to succeed by strengthening our public schools, creating good-paying jobs, building more affordable housing, and protecting access to abortion,” Craig said in a statement.