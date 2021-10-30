It’s a chilly, raw day when Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig meets a reporter downtown.
Conversation centers on the issues and accomplishments over her second term in the Queen City’s corner office, but for the moment it’s a building — the former Lemay Brothers Jewelers and Raxx Billiards — that commands her attention. Echoes of the conversation bounce off the walls inside the empty structure like a ping pong ball.
The building is dilapidated. Dirty. Empty. Abandoned.
Craig seizes on a different word: Opportunity.
“We know in Manchester and New Hampshire and across the country there’s a shortage of housing, specifically affordable housing,” said Craig, who faces challenger Victoria Sullivan in the mayoral election on Tuesday in her quest for a third term as mayor.
“We’ve put nearly $8 million towards efforts to increase affordable housing in the city of Manchester. Right now we’re in a building where we’ll see 33 new units below market rate. It’s a dilapidated property, and it will really pick up this area of Elm Street.
“We’re also seeing increased development here already — there are three new shops a few blocks down, there’s a new restaurant a block down. We believe that by investing in and supporting projects like these it really lifts up the entire city.”
The project, which will turn the building into a mixed-use development, is one of several items Craig and her supporters highlight while canvassing the city. Campaign literature also touts efforts to grow Manchester’s economy, prioritize public education and make city neighborhoods safer.
More housing opportunities could be on the horizon. The city has received several responses from developers to a request for proposals for $4.7 million in HOME funds, ranging from 48 new units at the Kelley Falls Apartments to approximately 100 units in the Elm Street Brownstones and Straw Mansion Apartments and 29 units following renovation work at the Helping Hands Ministries site on Central Street.
Crime, homelessness
Craig has been accused by detractors of claiming everything in Manchester is “sunshine and roses,” but she realizes her hometown, like any city, has its share of issues.
“This is an incredible job, to be mayor of the city I grew up in,” Craig said. “I’m fourth-generation in the city of Manchester, and I love being able to go to work every day to help our city and to help our residents. We’re making progress, and we’re not done.”
Craig entered public service in 2007 when she ran for and won a seat on the Board of School Committee. In 2009, Craig won a seat as Ward 1 alderman. In 2017 she became the first woman elected mayor of Manchester.
Two of the city’s — and the state’s — biggest issues are homelessness and a lack of affordable housing.
Craig said she has collaborated with mayors across New Hampshire to advocate for a statewide approach, while offering strategic steps at the local level. She highlights outreach efforts to connect unhoused individuals with services, treatment and housing, and using federal funds to hire someone to coordinate the city’s efforts to help the chronically homeless.
Another top issue with voters is crime. Craig’s opponent, Victoria Sullivan, has pointed to recent headlines reporting shootings and assaults.
Craig responds by pointing out that crime is down for the fifth year in a row and the city has added 30 police officers over the past three years, bringing the police department to record high staffing.
“The health department, the police department, and my office worked together to put together evidence-based programs to address violent crime and quality-of-life issues,” Craig said. “We are hiring community health workers in our neighborhoods, we’re hiring park rangers and we have a team that is going out and addressing quality-of-life issues like graffiti, increasing lighting, taking care of brush that’s overgrown or trash. We feel really good about these initiatives.”
Data from Manchester police show these violent crime reduction initiatives have resulted in 11 arrests, the removal of 11 illegal guns from the streets and the seizure of 830 grams of methamphetamine and 543 grams of fentanyl.
“We’ve seen really promising results in the short time the police department has been involved in these initiatives,” Craig said.
Education, growth
On the issue of education, Craig said
the school district has made progress to improve student achievement “even during these challenging times.”
“We’ve significantly increased professional development for our educators,” Craig said. “For the first time in 15 years we’ve adopted a reading curriculum and a math curriculum. We’ve decreased class sizes and increased opportunities to provide technology for our students. We’re making great strides to increase student achievement for our students even during the pandemic.”
Craig said she continues to advocate for passenger train service in Manchester.
“I hear very frequently from businesses in the Millyard and from residents that they want commuter rail,” Craig said. “I think right now it’s a situation where it’s the closest it’s ever been and so my office and I are continuing to work on that.”
Craig said her office has submitted a number of grants that could boost the downtown and Millyard. One, a RAISE grant (formerly called a BUILD grant) could potentially bring in $25 million to the south end of downtown.
The city also recently submitted an application for a Build Back Better grant. Phase one, if approved, would bring $100,000 into the city for planning. Phase 2 could bring $75 to $100 million for emerging technologies in the Millyard, infrastructure and workforce development and training.
“These are things that could really lift the city up and provide tremendous opportunities to residents and bring people here,” Craig said.
Asked whether burnout is a concern after two years of leading the city during a pandemic, Craig said,
“The people and the community — that’s what keeps me going. When you talk to people — so many people are from here, they move away but they come back. You come back because your roots are here and you know what to expect and there’s this incredible connection you have with people and we help each other.
“That’s what keeps me going.”