Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s campaign announced Thursday more than 50 Republicans are supporting the lifelong Democrat in her bid for reelection to a third term.
The list of endorsers includes community and business leaders and local residents from across the city whose belief in Manchester “goes above partisan lines,” campaign officials said in a news release.
The list includes former Manchester NAACP President Woullard Lett, a Ward 4 resident, who joins former Manchester Republican Party and Concerned Taxpayers of Manchester Chair, Victor Goulet, in endorsing Craig.
“I will be voting for Joyce Craig on November 2 because she represents the full community rather than a particular party,” said Lett in a statement. “In her time as mayor we’ve seen the city maintain a steady course despite unprecedented troubled times. I know that Joyce will be the best Mayor to help us move forward.”
“I’m grateful to have the support of Democrats, Independents and Republicans from across Manchester,” said Craig in a statement. “As mayor, I have a proven track record of working across the aisle to make positive change — from making historic investments in infrastructure, passing $43 million in American Rescue Plan funding, increasing the number of police officers on the streets, increasing affordable housing, and more.”
“Mayor Joyce Craig demonstrates collaborative and non-partisan leadership that has served Manchester well over the last four years,” said Goulet in a statement. “Through the American Rescue Plan, Joyce is implementing evidence-based programs that will allow Manchester to continue to prevent violent crime, support small business, increase affordable housing, assist seniors and more.”