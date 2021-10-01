Joyce Craig

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig greets voters after casting her ballot at Ward 1 Tuesday morning.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s campaign announced Thursday more than 50 Republicans are supporting the lifelong Democrat in her bid for reelection to a third term.

The list of endorsers includes community and business leaders and local residents from across the city whose belief in Manchester “goes above partisan lines,” campaign officials said in a news release.

The list includes former Manchester NAACP President Woullard Lett, a Ward 4 resident, who joins former Manchester Republican Party and Concerned Taxpayers of Manchester Chair, Victor Goulet, in endorsing Craig.

“I will be voting for Joyce Craig on November 2 because she represents the full community rather than a particular party,” said Lett in a statement. “In her time as mayor we’ve seen the city maintain a steady course despite unprecedented troubled times. I know that Joyce will be the best Mayor to help us move forward.”

“I’m grateful to have the support of Democrats, Independents and Republicans from across Manchester,” said Craig in a statement. “As mayor, I have a proven track record of working across the aisle to make positive change — from making historic investments in infrastructure, passing $43 million in American Rescue Plan funding, increasing the number of police officers on the streets, increasing affordable housing, and more.”

“Mayor Joyce Craig demonstrates collaborative and non-partisan leadership that has served Manchester well over the last four years,” said Goulet in a statement. “Through the American Rescue Plan, Joyce is implementing evidence-based programs that will allow Manchester to continue to prevent violent crime, support small business, increase affordable housing, assist seniors and more.”

List of Endorsers

Jennifer Aube

Ted Aube

Deborah Barry

Michael Cote

Pauline Cote

Woullard Lett

Karen Long

Roland Martin

Lucien Trudeau

Jeremy Hitchcock

Richard Leclerc

William Berry

Luke Gagne

Barbara Vigneault

Jason Soukup

Rob Miller

Thomas Lynch

Victor Goulet

Normand R. Lemerise

Michael Vigneault

Adele Baker

Tom Boucher

James Colby

Thomas Delacey

Alexander Gatzoulis

Judy Goonan

Ginger Goonan

Edward Stewart

George Tosatti

Lisa Walsh

Alma Gelinas

Paul Gelinas

Max Latona

Nancy Soares

Michael Welch

Raymond Pettigrew

Joan Banks

Joseph Banks

Russell Boynton

Stephen Cairns

Megan Cairns

Claudia Carr

Thomas Hammond

Camille Madden

Peter Madden

Christopher Skaperdas

Marina Skaperdas

Bruce Thomas

Debby Thomas

Michael Walsh

Joe Smith

Terry Smith