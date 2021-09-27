Less than a week after taking 52.5% percent of the vote in the Manchester municipal primary election, Mayor Joyce Craig’s campaign announced Monday the two-term incumbent has picked up the endorsement of former city police chief Carlo Capano.
A member of the Manchester Police Department for nearly 25 years, Capano served as chief from 2018 through 2020. He joins the Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association (MPPA) and Manchester Association of Police Supervisors (MAPS) in endorsing Craig in her bid for a third term.
“When I served as chief of the Manchester Police Department, I worked with Mayor Craig to keep our city safe,” said Capano in a statement. “I saw firsthand her commitment to our community, and watched her put in the work. By working together, we increased the number of officers on the street, allowing us to see a reduction in crime. She worked with us to implement a body camera program, and through tireless efforts, we were able to provide better services for the citizens of Manchester. I am confident she is the best person for the job, and I'm proud to endorse her for Mayor of Manchester.”
Capano lives in Manchester, New Hampshire with his wife and two children.
In a statement, Craig said she was grateful for Capano’s support.
“For nearly twenty-five years, Chief Carlo Capano served the city of Manchester with distinction,” said Craig. “In his time as police chief, he led the men and women of the Manchester Police Department with honor, addressed challenges head-on, and proved time and time again the safety of our community was his number one priority.”
In a release announcing Capano’s endorsement, her campaign cited a five-year reduction in crime in the city, along with several initiatives including passing a violent crime reduction initiative in 2021 in partnership with the police and health departments through the American Rescue Plan to have community health workers respond to non-violent check condition calls; increased the amount of annual training for officers from 8 to 40 hours, focusing on de-escalation tactics, use of non-lethal force, implicit bias and cultural responsiveness; and increasing the police complement by 30 officers over the past three years.