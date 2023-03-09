DALTON — In an action that some here could interpret as favorable to a proposed regional landfill in the town, a judge has denied an injunction seeking to strike articles from the Dalton Town Warrant that if approved, would abolish the planning board and Conservation Commission.
Following a hearing Wednesday in Coos County Superior Court, Judge Peter Bornstein, according to court documents, denied the request for injunctive relief and dismissed the complaint brought by Adam Finkel, an alternate member of the town’s Planning Board, and Jon Swan, the chairman of the town’s Conservation Commission.
Several years ago, in response to the plans of Casella Waste Systems to build a landfill in Dalton because its Bethlehem landfill was running out of capacity, Swan formed the group Save Forest Lake. To be known as the Granite State Landfill, the facility would be located southwest of Forest Lake Skate Park.
Swan and Save Forest Lake have been critical of the landfill, which they have said is unnecessary and would be located too close to a state park. The landfill, its opponents say, would cause an increase in noise, dirt and truck traffic but also a diminishment of local property values.
In 2021, Dalton voters adopted an emergency zoning ordinance that Swan said would effectively check development of the landfill. The following year, however, Dalton voters, some of whom looked forward to the financial benefit it would bring to the town, rejected making the ordinance permanent.
As of Thursday, Swan remains under suit by Casella for defamation. In April 2020, Casella sued him and 20 unnamed individuals for making disparaging and incorrect statements about the Vermont company.
A hearing on a motion for summary judgment in that lawsuit was held Feb.3 and the judge in the case has taken the matter under advisement.
As evidenced by some of the lawn signs in favor of the petitioned warrant articles, the matter of the landfill — and those who oppose it — is deeply personal.
On Thursday, a sign at the intersection of Simonds Road and New Hampshire Route 135 (Connecticut River Road), urged voters to “ABOLISH Jon Swan’s Town Boards/Take Back Dalton.”
In their request for relief, Finkel and Swan claimed that the actual intent of the four Dalton voters who were named as defendants in their legal action is to eventually reconstitute the planning board and conservation commission with members “who will support the landfill project.”
The defendants, however, countered in a motion to dismiss filed March 8, that the request by Finkel and Swan was beyond the pale.
There was nothing, the defendants wrote “In the statutory scheme, judicial precedents or history and tradition of town meeting that authorizes this court to strike a warrant article from the town meeting warrant” based on the presumptions made by Finkel and Swan.
Those presumptions were based “on the anticipated or speculative actions of future town meetings or the subject future intent of individual selectboard members, petitioners or voters,” the defendants said.
Additionally, the presumptions held that the language of the articles should address “each and every potential effect” that passage of the articles “may have either in the present or in the future. For these reasons, the complaint should be dismissed,” the defendants said.
Meanwhile, the Dalton Board of Selectmen, also in a March 8 filing, said while it “does not agree with the petitioned articles,” it was required, by law, to place them on the town warrant because they had been properly submitted.
The selectmen pointed out that the town warrant had been printed and posted and was also sent to voters asking for absentee ballots.
“The petitioned articles therefore cannot be removed from the Town Warrant prior to the town meeting” the selectmen said, adding that while they would find a way if ordered to do so by Bornstein, the Town Report also had been “printed and distributed” and there was “no practicable way” to print the explanation required within it.