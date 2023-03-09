Dalton injunction

DALTON — In an action that some here could interpret as favorable to a proposed regional landfill in the town, a judge has denied an injunction seeking to strike articles from the Dalton Town Warrant that if approved, would abolish the planning board and Conservation Commission.

Following a hearing Wednesday in Coos County Superior Court, Judge Peter Bornstein, according to court documents, denied the request for injunctive relief and dismissed the complaint brought by Adam Finkel, an alternate member of the town’s Planning Board, and Jon Swan, the chairman of the town’s Conservation Commission.