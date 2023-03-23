The field of candidates running for mayor of New Hampshire’s largest city now stands at three, with Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani officially launching her campaign Thursday.
Speaking before a large group of family, friends and political supporters at the Puritan Backroom restaurant, Trisciani — a fourth generation Manchester native and small business owner — said the Queen City is at a “critical juncture” where residents have an opportunity to choose what the future will look like.
“No matter what hard times fall on this city, we bounce back,” Trisciani said. “When the mills closed, my family and so many families adapted and persevered. We always seem to land on our feet. I truly believe Manchester’s best days are ahead — small businesses are thriving, new ideas are revitalizing our city, and there are more job opportunities throughout Manchester.”
Trisciani said her campaign will focus on issues like lowering housing costs, public safety, growing the local economy, improving schools and expanding career opportunities for students.
“We know that today Manchester faces some tough challenges,” Trisciani said. “Housing is too expensive and too many of our fellow citizens are unhoused and our streets are not as safe as we’d like. But, as I’ve always said, Manchester is resilient. With the right leader and with common-sense solutions, together we can overcome these problems to create a better, more affordable, equitable, and vibrant Manchester. I’m ready to put my head down and get to work.”
Trisciani is the third person — and first woman — to announce a run for mayor in Manchester, joining former Republican congressional staffer Jay Ruais and Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart.
Mayor Joyce Craig announced last week she will not seek a fourth term.
Trisciani is the owner of j.ellen Design LLC, a residential and commercial interior design company. She was born and raised on the city’s East Side, where her parents still reside today. She and her husband, Jeffrey Rogers, live in Ward 1.
After obtaining her Master of Science in Business Education from Southern New Hampshire University, Trisciani spent several years teaching at the high school and post-secondary levels before working for various software companies in sales, engineering and operational positions. Looking for a more creative path, she decided to pursue a career in interior design.
After completing a certificate program at the Institute of Art and Design at New England College (formerly the NH Institute of Art), Trisciani opened j.ellen Design in 2008.
Considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, Trisciani — who had never run for elected office — topped the ticket citywide for an at-large aldermanic seat in 2021, pushing board Chair Dan O’Neil out of his 30-year seat and also handing former Fire Chief Dan Goonan a defeat.
Trisciani collected 8,244 votes, with Joe Kelly Levasseur reelected to another at-large term with 7,874 votes. Goonan was third with 7,783, while O’Neil placed fourth at 7,445.
In 2022, Trisciani mounted a write-in candidacy to become the nominee in Senate District 16 to replace Manchester Democrat Kevin Cavanaugh, who ran for Executive Council.
That bid came up short, with Manchester restaurant owner Keith Murphy winning the seat.
Voters will decide the Queen City’s next mayor this fall.
The official filing period for the 2023 Manchester municipal election runs from 8 a.m. Monday, July 10 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 21.
The municipal primary election will be held on Sept. 19, with Election Day on Nov. 7.