The field of candidates running for mayor of New Hampshire’s largest city now stands at three, with Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani officially launching her campaign Thursday.

Speaking before a large group of family, friends and political supporters at the Puritan Backroom restaurant, Trisciani — a fourth generation Manchester native and small business owner — said the Queen City is at a “critical juncture” where residents have an opportunity to choose what the future will look like.